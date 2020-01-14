Report: Bilic wants 19-goal striker at West Brom after European hat-trick

Mislav Orsic can't stop scoring for Dinamo Zagreb but could he swap the Champions League for the Championship with West Bromwich Albion?

Slaven Bilic is keen to bring fellow Croatian Mislav Orsic to West Bromwich Albion this month, according to the Birmingham Mail, with the Dinamo Zagreb striker in supreme form this season.

A player who shot to fame with a Champions League hat-trick against Serie A powerhouses Atalanta in September continues to go from strength to strength on the continent.

With 19 goals in 26 games, Orsic has already scored more this season than in the entirety of 2018/19 with a second successive Croatian League title looking all-but guaranteed.

And his stunning displays in Zagreb have caught the eye of compatriot Bilic, according to the Mail.

It is reported that West Brom are keeping tabs on one of Europe’s hottest strikers, though they are yet to make a serious bid as it stands, contrary to claims made by Sportske Novosti recently.

Orsic, who had spells in Korea and China before joining Dinamo Zagreb in 2018, could be the prolific number nine the Baggies have been crying out for this season, despite sitting two points clear of Leeds United at the top of the Championship table.

In Matheus Pereira, Kyle Edwards, Matt Phillips and co, Bilic has some of the league’s most creative attackers at his disposal but none of West Brom’s centre forwards have reached double figures so far in 2019/20.

The arrival of Orsic, however, should be a concern for big-money summer signing Kenneth Zohore, who has roared back to life with goals in successive games since the turn of the year.