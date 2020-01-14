Quick links

Report: Aston Villa move could fail due to target's £125k-a-week wage demands

Dean Smith's Premier League strugglers Aston Villa are reportedly keen to bring Crystal Palace flop Christian Benteke back to the Midlands.

Christian Benteke’s wage demands could scupper an emotional return to Aston Villa for the misfiring Crystal Palace striker, as reported by the Express and Star.

It feels that Dean Smith’s side are getting a little desperate.

A relegation threatened side shorn of the services of Wesley Moraes are running out to time to bring a new striker to Villa Park with potential deals for Olivier Giroud, Michy Batshuayi and Krzysztof Piatek seemingly looking more and more unlikely by the day.

 

And with Benteke linked with a dramatic homecoming, it is hard to shake the feeling that the Midland giants are letting their heart rule their head.

The Belgian battering ram was a huge hit with the Holte End between 2012 and 2015, netting 42 Premier League goals before securing a £32.5 million move to Liverpool (BBC).

To say that Benteke has not come close to replicating those fearsome displays in the colours of Crystal Palace, however, would be the understatement of the, admittedly new, decade. 

Since the beginning of the 2017/18 season, the now-29-year-old has found the net just four times in 61 league matches and continues to look a shadow his former self, suffering from a visible and understandable lack of confidence.

So, with reports claiming that Benteke’s £125,000-a-week wages a threatening his chances of a second spell in claret and blue, you have to consider whether Aston Villa are about to get a lucky escape.

