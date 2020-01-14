Quick links

Newcastle reportedly want assist-machine who could be better than Almiron

Danny Owen
New signing Miguel Almiron poses for photos with the sponsorship boards at St.James' Park on January 30, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo has remarkable stats and Premier League Newcastle United are reportedly hoping to beat Lyon to his signature.

Cody Gakpo of PSV Celebrate his goal 4-1 during the Dutch Eredivisie match between PSV v PEC Zwolle at the Philips Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Eindhoven Netherlands

Newcastle United are chasing explosive Dutchman Cody Gakpo, according to FootMercato, with PSV Eindhoven open to offers of £8.5 million for one of the country’s biggest talents.

They love a winger on Tyneside. David Ginola, Hatem Ben Arfa, Laurent Robert and now Allan Saint-Maximin have enthralled supporters at St James’ Park in the Premier League era and, in Gakpo, the northern giants appear to have found a young forward who shares their eye for the unexpected.

 

With four goals and five assists in just seven Eredivisie starts this season for PSV, the statistics speak volumes about a 20-year-old who already appears to have added end product to his game.

Compare that to Miguel Almiron who, despite three goals in the space of a few weeks, remains maddeningly erratic in the final third.

A right-footer who loves to cut inside from the left, Gakpo has a fearsome shot and, coupled with his rapid pace and supreme technical ability, comparisons can be drawn with former PSV talisman Memphis Depay.

Cody Gakpo of PSV Celebrate his goal 4-1, Nick Viergever of PSV, Pablo Rosario of PSV, Ibrahim Afellay of PSV during the Dutch Eredivisie match between PSV v PEC Zwolle at the Philips...

A price tag of £8.5 million, then, understandably has suitors queuing up with Newcastle joining French giants Lyon for a Netherlands U21 star of Togolese and Ghanaian descent.

Under Mike Ashley, Newcastle have prioritised exciting young talents on whom they can make a substantial profit and Gakpo, who already appears to have a more rounded skill-set than the frustrating Saint-Maximin and Almiron, certainly ticks plenty of boxes.

Cody Gakpo of PSV during the Club Friendly match between PSV v KAS Eupen at the Aspire Zone, Pitch no4 on January 11, 2020 in Doha Qatar

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

