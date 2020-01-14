Quick links

'It's a shame': Club director claims his youngster is joining Wolves

Den Bosch defender Justin Hubner is set to join PSV's Nigel Lonwijk by arriving at Premier League challengers Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to complete the signing of youngster Justin Hubner, according to Voetbal International, with Den Bosch rueing the departure of their most promising talent.

It has been a quiet transfer window so far at Molineux but, while they are unlikely to dominate any headlines, two highly-rated Dutch defenders are expected to arrive at the Black Country before the end of January.

PSV Eindhoven starlet Nigel Lonwijk has seemingly confirmed in his Instagram bio that a move to Wolves is pending.

 

And Den Bosch have now all-but confirmed that Hubner is set to follow in Lonwijk’s footsteps.

"We cannot compete with clubs such as Wolverhampton," the second-tier club's technical director Bert Ruijsch lamented, while trying unconvincingly to point out the positives.

“It is a shame to see such a talent leave, but on the other hand it is also a compliment for FC Den Bosch's youth academy.”

Like fellow teenager Lonwijk, Hubner is expected to play for Wolves’ reserve side for the time being, though Nuno Espirito Santo has been more than happy to give youth a chance this season.

Meritan Shabani, Bruno Jordao, Pedro Neto, Owen Otasowie and Oskar Burr have all made their first-team debuts in recent months, while former England Futsal star Max Kilman has stepped up to the plate when required.

The impending arrival of Hubner is yet another sign that Wolves are building a bright future at Molineux.

