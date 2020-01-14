Quick links

'Disappointed': Manager reacts as reported Rangers and West Brom target bids farewell

Danny Owen
General view of Ibrox during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Rangers and Villarreal CF at Ibrox Stadium on November 29, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
A host of clubs, including West Bromwich Albion, Swansea City, Burnley and Norwich, reportedly want to sign Chelsea starlet Conor Gallagher.

Conor Gallagher of Charlton Athletic prepares to take a free kick during the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield Town at The Valley on December 10, 2019...

Lee Bowyer has expressed his disappointment after Chelsea recalled Rangers and West Brom target Conor Gallagher from his loan spell at Charlton Athletic, speaking to the club's official website.

With the Addicks slipping down the Championship table at a remarkable rate, the last thing they needed was to see an England U21 international snatched away from The Valley midway through the season.

Gallagher had scored six goals from the centre of the park with his energetic displays catching the eye of a number of clubs, including Rangers, West Brom, Burnley, Norwich and Swansea City (Football London).

 

It remains to be seen where the 19-year-old spends the second half of the season but, much to Bowyer’s distress, it won’t be at the Valley.

“I’m disappointed. I didn’t see this coming if I’m honest which makes it harder to take. At the end of the day, though, we have to move on,” said a dejected former Leeds and Newcastle star.

“He’s been a credit and a pleasure to work with. He’s come in and put his body on the line every single day. He’s scored us goals and helped us win games. For someone so young, he’s a great talent to work with and I wish him all the best for his future.

Conor Gallagher of England U21 during the U21 Men match between Holland U21 v England U21 at the De Vijverberg on November 19, 2019 in Doetinchem Netherlands

"He’s come in, learnt and he’s going back a better player than we received and that’s what our job is – to improve players.”

Rangers currently don’t have a natural-born goalscoring midfielder in their ranks like Gallagher and manager Steven Gerrard must see something of himself in a player who makes perfectly timed runs into the penalty area look like second nature.

Should Championship leaders West Brom win the race, however, Slaven Bilic will have another attacking talent to add to an already fearsome frontline.

Conor Gallagher of Charlton Athletic kicks at goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and Charlton Athletic at Kenilworth Road on November 26, 2019 in Luton, England.

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

