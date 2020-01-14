Director insists reported £34m Everton and Leicester target won't leave this month

Premier League pair Leicester City and Everton reportedly want Juventus's four-time Serie A winner Daniele Rugani.

Juventus have no plans to sell Daniele Rugani to Everton or Leicester City this month, sporting director Fabio Paratici has confirmed to Sky Italia.

One of the hottest defensive prospects in Europe a few years ago, Rugani cannot buy a game these days. The 25-year-old has played just 90 minutes of Serie A football all season despite the presence of Maurizio Sarri, the man who discovered him at Empoli, treading the Turin touchline.

And the ongoing malaise of an established Italian international had not gone unnoticed with The Telegraph reporting that Leicester were hoping to lure Rugani, valued at a cool £34 million, to the Premier League.

Everton were also linked, via CalcioToday, with Carlo Ancelotti tipped to link up with a classy, ball-playing central defender who he admired from afar at Napoli.

But, after breakthrough star Merih Demiral joined Giorgio Chiellini in suffering a potentially season-ending injury, Juve have no plans to let a valuable squad player walk away with the Serie A title on the line.

"I can exclude right now that Daniele Rugani will leave. We need to see what happens with Giorgio Chiellini. People tend to forget (Rugani) has played quite a few games and won important trophies,” Paratici said.

"My concern is that because Rugani is so quiet, well-mannered, doesn't make a big fuss or is a fashionable player, he ends up being underestimated."

Rugani has won nine trophies since moving to the Allianz Stadium, including four Scudetto. And with Matthijs de Ligt yet to live up to expectations since his big-money move from Ajax, Rugani should be confident of forcing his way into a beleaguered Juventus backline.