Unsworth praises prolific Everton teenager after latest brace

Everton teenager scores brace for under-23s.

Everton's under-23 side were held to a 3-3 draw with Arsenal on Monday night.

Talented striker Ellis Simms was the star of the show, scoring two goals for the Toffees.

Lewis Gibson was also on target for the Toffees.

Simms, 19, has now scored seven goals in 11 under-23 games for Everton this season.

Under-23s manager David Unsworth spoke to the club's official website after the draw.

He praised both Simms for being so clinical, and his team for creating the chances for him.

Unsworth said: “Two great finishes and that’s Ellis – he hadn’t had a kick until then,” said Unsworth.

"He’s up there on his own at the moment because we’ve got no other options, so we’ve got to play in a way that suits him and we certainly did that tonight.

"We got some good balls into the channels and he lives and breathes on service like that.”

Simms is still down the pecking order when it comes to first team opportunities, and this season is about development for him.

Clubs lower down the leagues may pose Everton a question about a loan move as January goes on.

If any scouts were in attendance last night they will have been impressed with the teenager.