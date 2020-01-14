Danny Rose admits he was surprised by recent Mourinho decision at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur boss threw Japhet Tanganga in at the deep end at the weekend, when his side took on Liverpool.

Danny Rose has told the Enfield Independent that he is so happy for Tottenham Hotspur teammate Japhet Tanganga, after his Premier League debut, even though he was surprised by Jose Mourinho's decision to select the youngster.

Tanganga was unexpectedly picked to start for Spurs against Liverpool at the weekend, with the youngster handed his league debut.

Spurs actually lost 1-0 in the contest, but Tanganga really caught the eye.

Despite having to play at both full-back and in central defence, Tanganga still showed all his ability, as he dealt well with Liverpool’s threat.

And Rose claims he was delighted to see Tanganga thrive in the first-team, even though he was shocked that Mourinho brought the youngster into the starting line-up at first.

"He was unreal. So happy for him," Rose said. "At the start of the week we sort of knew our team and it was a bit of a surprise but I am so happy for him.

"He set the tone for us. He was so aggressive and he kept Mane quieter than usual and that is the first of quite a few appearances for Tottenham."

Tanganga’s showing has launched him up the pecking order at Spurs, and further first-team chances could now come his way in the coming weeks.

The academy graduate could well start again for Spurs this evening, when they take on Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

Tanganga offers a lot of qualities which Tottenham have been lacking so far this term, with his pace and aggression immediately standing out.

With Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen both struggling at stages this term, Tanganga could really freshen up Spurs’s defence if he continues to prove he is ready for a senior role in the side.