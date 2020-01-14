Quick links

Confirmed Tottenham line-up v Middlesbrough: Lo Celso starts, Cirkin on the bench

Tottenham Hotspur host Middlesbrough in the FA Cup tonight.

Tottenham Hotspur starting XI: Gazzaniga; Tanganga, Sanchez, Vertonghen (C), Sessegnon; Dier, Winks; Lo Celso, Eriksen, Lamela, Lucas.

Tottenham Hotspur substitutes: Vorm, Foyth, Cirkin, Aurier, Skipp, Alli, Son.

Tottenham are back in FA Cup action tonight, taking on Middlesbrough in their third round replay having drawn the first game 1-1 at the Riverside Stadium.

Spurs weren't impressive in that first game, and having lost 1-0 at home to Liverpool on Saturday evening, and Jose Mourinho will be hoping for better tonight.

Paulo Gazzaniga keeps his place in goal, with a back four of Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez, Jan Vertonghen and Ryan Sessegnon ahead of the Argentinian.

Eric Dier partners Harry Winks in midfield, with Christian Eriksen again called upon as the number 10 despite his torrid form this season.

Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela are rewarded for fine recent substitute displays with rare starts tonight, supporting Lucas Moura in the Spurs attack.

That means that Son Heung-min and Dele Alli are only on the bench, alongside Michel Vorm, Juan Foyth, Dennis Cirkin, Serge Aurier and Oliver Skipp, whilst there is still no spot for Troy Parrott on the bench.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

