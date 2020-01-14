Quick links

Club announce teenage talent has left to join Sheffield United on two-year deal

A general view of Bramall Lane beofre the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and Brentford at Bramall Lane on August 5, 2017 in Sheffield, England.
Josh Smith is the latest youngster to have earned a contract at Sheffield United.

The Isthmian League South Central side Bracknell Town have announced that one of their players has left to join Sheffield United.

Josh Smith is said to have signed a two-year scholarship deal with the Premier League outfit following a trial spell, which understood to have begun in October last year.

 

Smith, who is only 15, had been playing for Bracknell's Under-18s.

Tweeting about the teenager's Sheffield United switch, his former coach, Aaron Steadman, wrote:

Smith is the latest youngster to have earned a contract at Bramall Lane after impressing on trial.

Connor Leak-Blunt (Leeds United), Kamarl Grant (Kinetic Academy), Tashae Andall-Gibbons and Iliman Ndiaye (both Rising Ballers Academy) have all signed this season alone.

And there was a run-out for the free-agent Dutch defender, Noah van Geenen, in Sheffield United Under-23s' defeat to Burnley on Monday afternoon.

Whether or not Van Geenen did enough to join them on the Blades' books remains to be seen, however.

The 20-year-old is currently without a club after leaving Sparta Rotterdam last summer and had prior spells at ADO Den Haag, AFC Amsterdam and Ajax.

