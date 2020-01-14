Quick links

£1.8m defender reportedly nears £12m Champions League deal, months after snubbing Celtic

Olly Dawes
Amir Rrahmani of Kosovo reacts during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Kosovo and England on November 17, 2019 in Pristina, Kosovo.
Celtic may wish they had managed to sign defender Amir Rrahmani over the summer.

Celtic fans may not remember the name Amir Rrahmani, but Neil Lennon may be cursing not signing him over the summer.

Rrahmani had impressed in Croatia with Dinamo Zagreb, and his performances seemingly sparked Celtic's interest as they looked to sign a new defender over the summer.

La Derniere Heure in Belgium reported that Celtic and Standard Liege both wanted to sign Rrahmani, with Celtic again looking to the Dinamo defensive pipeline having previously signed Jozo Simunovic and Filip Benkovic.

 

Eventually, Rrahmani joined Italian side Hellas Verona instead, and his agent Adrian Aliaj told Calcio Hellas in October that Celtic did want the defender, but he chose a move to Italy to work under Croatian boss Ivan Juric.

The 25-year-old Kosovo international has starred in Italy, and he could be on the move already in a deal which would make Verona a huge profit.

Corriere Dello Sport report that Rrahmani is set for a move to Napoli, worth €14million (£12million) in total, just months after Verona landed him for only €2.1million (£1.8million).

Francesco Cassata of Genoa CFC is challenged by Amir Rrahmani of Hellas Verona during the Serie A match between Hellas Verona and Genoa CFC at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on January 12,...

A medical is imminent for Rrahmani, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise since heading to Italy, and may just leave Celtic kicking themselves for not moving quicker over the summer.

Rrahmani's big move shows just what a talent he is, and he could have been a bargain addition to support Christopher Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer, whilst clearly having major sell-on value.

Instead, Celtic have to watch him get his big move to Napoli, and wonder what might have been.

Amir Rrahmani of Kosovo reacts during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Kosovo and England on November 17, 2019 in Pristina, Kosovo.

