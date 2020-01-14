Quick links

'Yasssss', 'excellent': Some Celtic fans erupt over club announcement

Giuseppe Labellarte
Patryk Klimala (Jagiellonia) in action during Polish FA Cup final match between Jagiellonia Bialystok and Lechia Gdansk in Warsaw, Poland, on 2 May 2019.
Neil Lennon's Celtic have brought Patryk Klimala to Parkhead.

Patryk Klimala (POL),Erhan Masovic (SRB) during the 2021 UEFA U21 Championship Qualifying Match between Poland and Serbia in Lodz, Poland, on October 15, 2019.

A number of Celtic fans have been giving their thoughts about the news that the Hoops have signed Patryk Klimala on a four-and-a-half year contract (official Celtic website).

The Poland Under-21 striker joins Neil Lennon's side for a reported £3.5million fee (The Scottish Sun) after seven goals in 18 appearances this season for Ekstraklasa side Jagiellonia Bialystok.

Klimala has scored 11 goals in 48 appearances in total for Jagiellonia, having made his debut in July 2018, as well as spending a season on loan at Wigry Suwalki in the 2017-18 season, netting 13 times in 28 games.

 

 

The arrival of the 22-year-old, previously part of Legia Warsaw's academy, will hopefully ease the goalscoring burden on Odsonne Edouard, who has been relied on for much of his side's goals this season especially.

The deal, which was first revealed on the new Celtic Tik Tok channel, was finalised on Tuesday at Celtic Park, and the player will begin training with his new teammates at Lennoxtown from Wednesday, also being unveiled at Parkhead at 3pm.

Here is what some Celtic fans have been making of Klimala's arrival on the Celtic Twitter page:

Lukas Muehl of Germany challenges Patryk Klimala of Poland during the international friendly match between U20 Germany and U20 Poland at Energieversum Stadion im Heidewald on March 27,...

