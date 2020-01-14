Quick links

Carlos Cuellar reacts to Aston Villa signing Pepe Reina on Twitter

Aston Villa confirmed the arrival of goalkeeper Pepe Reina on loan for the rest of the season yesterday.

Goalkeeper, Pepe Reina of Napoli in action during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Feyenoord and SSC Napoli at Feijenoord Stadion on December 6, 2017 in Rotterdam,...

Carlos Cuellar has suggested that Pepe Reina is an ‘amazing signing’ for Aston Villa.

Reina joined Villa on loan until the end of the season yesterday, with Dean Smith’s side looking for a replacement for the injured Tom Heaton.

 

Heaton will miss the rest of the campaign with injury, and Smith has turned to experience to replace the england international.

Reina, who is now 37, has previously impressed in the Premier League with Liverpool.

And former Villa defender Cuellar feels that the claret and blues have made a superb addition by bringing in Reina.

Reina could go straight into Villa’s starting line-up upon arrival, as there are some question marks over Orjan Nyland, who has started in goal for the claret and blues recently.

Nyland came in and immediately impressed following Heaton’s injury, but he struggled against Manchester City as Villa lost 3-1 at the weekend.

Villa are next in action on Saturday, when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

