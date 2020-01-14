Carlos Cuellar reacts to Aston Villa signing Pepe Reina on Twitter

Aston Villa confirmed the arrival of goalkeeper Pepe Reina on loan for the rest of the season yesterday.

Carlos Cuellar has suggested that Pepe Reina is an ‘amazing signing’ for Aston Villa.

Reina joined Villa on loan until the end of the season yesterday, with Dean Smith’s side looking for a replacement for the injured Tom Heaton.

Heaton will miss the rest of the campaign with injury, and Smith has turned to experience to replace the england international.

Reina, who is now 37, has previously impressed in the Premier League with Liverpool.

And former Villa defender Cuellar feels that the claret and blues have made a superb addition by bringing in Reina.

Gran fichaje para mis villanos tras la lesión de Heaton. Aportará experiencia, seguridad y será de gran ayuda para conseguir la salvación. Amazing signing after Heaton's injury. He’ll contribute with experience, security and will be of great help to avoid relegation. Suerte Pepe! https://t.co/vNTxoitT5W — Carlos Cuellar (@Cuellar24) January 13, 2020

Reina could go straight into Villa’s starting line-up upon arrival, as there are some question marks over Orjan Nyland, who has started in goal for the claret and blues recently.

Nyland came in and immediately impressed following Heaton’s injury, but he struggled against Manchester City as Villa lost 3-1 at the weekend.

Villa are next in action on Saturday, when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion.