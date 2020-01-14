'Great player', 'could be the real deal': Some fans react after Everton make 'quality signing'

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton have brought Jarrad Branthwaite to Goodison Park from Carlisle.

Following the news that Everton have brought Jarrad Branthwaite to Goodison Park, a number of Carlisle fans have been commenting on the Toffees Twitter page regarding the arrival of the 17-year-old.

Everton completed the signing of Branthwaite on Monday night, the defensive player signing a two-and-a-half-year deal at Goodison Park ahead of linking up with the Toffees Under-23s of David Unsworth.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton finalised talks with the League Two club over a fee of around £1million for the teenager - who had also been linked with Celtic and Rangers - after having a £500,000 bid rejected earlier this month.

Branthwaite has made 11 senior appearances for the League Two side this season and his switch to a Premier League club, whilst unexpected given his talent, has come as bittersweet news for the Carlisle fanbase.

Nonetheless, many fans wished him the best and told their Everton counterparts that they have a real gem on their hands - here is some of the social media reaction to the move:

Fair play to you lot, great signing. He's good with the ball, tall, fast and he's gonna have a bright future. He's gonna be sorely missed at Carlisle — Josh Leigh (@JoshLeigh9) 13 January 2020

Got a good one there everton take good care of him !! #cufc — Laura cufc (@laurabarr38) 13 January 2020

You’ve signed a real prospect here Toffees, can only see big things for this lad. — David Sowden (@Halpinforpope) 13 January 2020

Good luck Jarrad you will be missed — Sportsfan42 (@CarlisleFan42) 13 January 2020

Quality signing. I live in Cumbria and all my Carlisle watching mates say this kid is going places — Karl Connor (@thekarlconnor) 13 January 2020

You’ve got a great talent there, really could be the real deal. — Lewis (@lewisrids3) 13 January 2020

He’s class shame we sold but all the best Jarrod — Ste Moore (@SteMoore10) 13 January 2020

You have a great player on your hands — aced it (@karl72465) 13 January 2020

Carlisle manager Chris Beech previously made a comparison between Branthwaite and Declan Rice and Michael Carrick, two composed and classy ball-players who could switch between defence and midfield roles with relative ease (News and Star).

"I look at people like Declan Rice, and Michael Carrick, who’ve played a little bit of both," said Beech. "Jarrad has the capabilities of doing both... he’s played left side, right side, in a three under the previous management, and as a No4 at Morecambe. He is an excellent football player."