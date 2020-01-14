Quick links

Everton

Carlisle United

Premier League

League Two

'Great player', 'could be the real deal': Some fans react after Everton make 'quality signing'

Giuseppe Labellarte
Carlo Ancelotti's Everton have brought Jarrad Branthwaite to Goodison Park from Carlisle.

HALEWOOD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 13 (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Jarrad Branthwaite poses for photograph with Marcel Brands (L) after signing for Everton FC at USM Finch Farm on January 13 2020 in...

Following the news that Everton have brought Jarrad Branthwaite to Goodison Park, a number of Carlisle fans have been commenting on the Toffees Twitter page regarding the arrival of the 17-year-old.

Everton completed the signing of Branthwaite on Monday night, the defensive player signing a two-and-a-half-year deal at Goodison Park ahead of linking up with the Toffees Under-23s of David Unsworth.

 

 

According to the Daily Mail, Everton finalised talks with the League Two club over a fee of around £1million for the teenager - who had also been linked with Celtic and Rangers - after having a £500,000 bid rejected earlier this month.

Branthwaite has made 11 senior appearances for the League Two side this season and his switch to a Premier League club, whilst unexpected given his talent, has come as bittersweet news for the Carlisle fanbase.

Nonetheless, many fans wished him the best and told their Everton counterparts that they have a real gem on their hands - here is some of the social media reaction to the move:

Carlisle manager Chris Beech previously made a comparison between Branthwaite and Declan Rice and Michael Carrick, two composed and classy ball-players who could switch between defence and midfield roles with relative ease (News and Star).

"I look at people like Declan Rice, and Michael Carrick, who’ve played a little bit of both," said Beech. "Jarrad has the capabilities of doing both... he’s played left side, right side, in a three under the previous management, and as a No4 at Morecambe. He is an excellent football player."

Ben Chapman of Dulwich Hamlet is challenged by Jarrad Branthwaite of Carlisle United during the FA Cup First Round match between Dulwich Hamlet and Carlisle United at Champion Hill on...

