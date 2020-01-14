Barry Ferguson thinks Celtic man needs to leave Parkhead this month

Leigh Griffiths' future at Celtic is seemingly uncertain.

Barry Ferguson has urged Leigh Griffiths to leave Celtic this month to try and get his mojo back and then make a decision on his future in the summer.

After coming back from his off-field issues last season, Celtic fans were pleased to see their experienced player return to the fold during this campaign.

But the former Hibernian man hasn't been able to find the regular game time, sharpness or goals that the Parkhead faithful have been used to seeing over the years.

Speaking to PLZ Soccer, former Rangers midfielder, Ferguson, thinks the 'simple' thing for Griffiths to do is go out on loan to try and show if he can still put the ball into the back of the net on a regular basis.

On Griffiths not scoring the volume of goals he should be scoring: "It's not [enough], he needs to go and play," Ferguson told PLZ Soccer. "It's as simple as that. I don't think he's going to do that at Celtic.

"Edouard is fit and available and he's going to be number one. They have signed this boy [Kimala] coming in for a lot of money as well, so for me the best solution for Celtic would be to loan him out for the last few months of the season.

"Go and let him get a certain amount of games and see if he can start banging the goals in. Then bring him back and make a decision in the summer."

It remains to be seen what happens with Griffiths because if he can get some sharpness back into his game for Celtic then he would be more useful staying at Parkhead.

This winter break would have been crucial for him because if he has built his fitness then there wouldn't be any use of him going out on a temporary basis.

Given how the Premiership title race is going, the smallest of things might end up making the biggest and most crucial of differences, and someone like Griffiths can provide that despite his current situation.