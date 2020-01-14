'Awkward when he leaves': Some Leeds fans express concern as Whites kid vents on Twitter

Ryan Edmondson has been one of the stars of Carlos Corberan's young Leeds United side.

The Leeds United Under-23s striker Ryan Edmondson has criticised his latest performance on Twitter.

Edmondson, who is among the top scorers in the Professional Development League this season, failed to find the net against Crewe Alexandra on Monday - although he did assist his side's first goal, scored by Jamie Shackleton.

Leeds went on to win 2-1 courtesy of Pascal Struijk's effort after James Jones equalised for the hosts.

But posting afterwards, Edmonson wrote:

Wasn’t good enough from me personally however the boys dug deep and we got the job done. Congrats to @jamieshackk and pascal on the goals lads. Onto Friday⚽️ https://t.co/DHIIfk764t — Ryan Edmondson (@Ryan_edmondson9) January 13, 2020

The tweet was contested by many of Edmonson's followers, including Shackleton, who replied:

Edmo behave lad, great shift today — Jamie Shackleton (@jamieshackk) January 13, 2020

Dont put yourself down Ryan, your doing brilliant and deserve to be knocking on the first teams door , would love to see you get a chance asap — phil salmon (@Salmonlufc) January 13, 2020

Hope to see you saturday at qpr not Friday — massimo poloni (@PoloniMassimo) January 14, 2020

You should be getting a start in the first team kiddo. — Mark Henry (@MarkHen68596541) January 14, 2020

Edmo, as you are scoring for fun in U24s does MB ever mention to you about stepping up to the first team squad? Shack, great news you are on the mend, you should be in for QPR, we need you to mix it up a bit. — david roberts (@davidro83728290) January 13, 2020

You should be in the 1st team Ryan . You could do the job for us and make sure we get promoted MOT — Andy Kershaw (@ajk456) January 13, 2020

Keep goin Ryan mate you will get ya chance in the first team pal soon another — leeds United all the way (@Matthew66435595) January 13, 2020

There is however concern among some Leeds supporters afterwards over the striker's lack of recent involvement at first-team level.

Edmondson has appeared twice for Leeds, including once under the current Whites manager Marcelo Bielsa last season.

But despite being the club's only fit centre-forward after Patrick Bamford now Eddie Nketiah has returned to Arsenal, the York-born player is still awaiting a recall.

And there are fears that his Leeds career might not last much longer...

Edmondson will end up being sold soon. 1 striker at the club and can't get a sniff of the bench. — peter corbett (@petercorbett27) January 13, 2020

It’s going to be awkward when Ryan Edmondson leaves Leeds and breaks Alan Shearer’s scoring record. — I Hate Leeds (@ihatelufc) January 13, 2020

Why does Bielsa not rate him ? Any rumours? Clearly an issue somewhere ! — Paul Kettlewell (@PKdalesman) January 13, 2020

SEE ALSO: Young talent linked with Leeds move offers clue that transfer is close

I'm puzzled too, especially wrt Ryan Edmondson. What's wrong with him that Bielsa doesn't like? — LUFC Shah Alam (@AlamLufc) January 14, 2020

My main worry is bamford getting injured after 5 mins on Saturday and having no striker to bring on should Edmondson be on bench even if mb don't rate him — Stephen Fitzpatrick (@stephenfitzpa15) January 13, 2020

Leeds fans - is Edmondson due another call-up?