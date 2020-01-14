Quick links

'Awkward when he leaves': Some Leeds fans express concern as Whites kid vents on Twitter

Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Ryan Edmondson has been one of the stars of Carlos Corberan's young Leeds United side.

Leeds United's Ryan Edmondson in action during the Pre-season Friendly match between York City and Leeds United on July 10, 2019 in York, England.

The Leeds United Under-23s striker Ryan Edmondson has criticised his latest performance on Twitter.

Edmondson, who is among the top scorers in the Professional Development League this season, failed to find the net against Crewe Alexandra on Monday - although he did assist his side's first goal, scored by Jamie Shackleton.

 

Leeds went on to win 2-1 courtesy of Pascal Struijk's effort after James Jones equalised for the hosts.

But posting afterwards, Edmonson wrote:

The tweet was contested by many of Edmonson's followers, including Shackleton, who replied:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

There is however concern among some Leeds supporters afterwards over the striker's lack of recent involvement at first-team level.

Edmondson has appeared twice for Leeds, including once under the current Whites manager Marcelo Bielsa last season.

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United at The Hawthorns on January 01,...

But despite being the club's only fit centre-forward after Patrick Bamford now Eddie Nketiah has returned to Arsenal, the York-born player is still awaiting a recall.

And there are fears that his Leeds career might not last much longer...

 

 

 

 

Leeds fans - is Edmondson due another call-up?

