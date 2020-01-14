'Would be one of our smartest signings in recent years': Some Arsenal fans rave about 22-year-old

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have been linked with Athletico Paranaense midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

A number of Arsenal fans have been giving their thoughts on the comments by Athletico Paranaense president Mario Celso Petraglia claiming that the Gunners are interested in signing Bruno Guimaraes.

According to a report in the Daily Mail from 29 December, Arsenal and Premier League rivals Chelsea are both keen on the 22-year-old midfielder, while Benfica have also been linked with the Brazil Under-23 international.

The two London clubs reportedly sent scouts to keep tabs on Guimaraes and the feedback was seemingly very positive - and with Arsenal having previously braced themselves with losing Granit Xhaka's services, this led to interest from the Gunners.

While Xhaka now intends to remain at Arsenal until the end of the season at least, as confirmed by new head coach Mikel Arteta (The Metro), Petraglia insists the Gunners still retain an interest in the Brazilian defensive midfielder.

"Yes it’s true. Yesterday came the official offer from Benfica to sign Bruno Guimaraes," Petraglia told Portuguese outlet O Jogo, as quoted by numerous outlets including the Evening Standard.

"Let’s study Benfica’s offer. On Monday we will meet the club board to assess this situation... Arsenal are interested, but will only make an offer towards the end of the season."

Here is what some Arsenal fans made of the latest report on Guimaraes:

What Kinda midfielder is he — joe (@joe__afc) January 13, 2020

He's a central midfielder. I think he'll be Xhaka's replacement. — WorldwideArsenal™ (@WorldwideAFC) January 13, 2020

Arguably the most talented midfielder in Brazil right now along with Reinier Jesus (Going to Real Madrid this summer).



It would be one of our smartest signings in recent years. — WorldwideArsenal™ (@WorldwideAFC) January 13, 2020

Our season or theirs — Sam (@SK_arsenal) January 13, 2020

Just get him in, wont be insane money, it will be a good played to link with the other south Americans at the club and he could develop into a proper player for us! And if it doesn't work out it wont be a mental lose of money! — ArchezBeCray ⚠️ (@Arch_Wardz) January 14, 2020

loan with obligation to buy imo — Renato (@rehnato) January 13, 2020

He's solid. Knows the right moments to pressure to recover the ball and has some quality when it comes to holding/protecting the ball until he finds a good pass. Can improve a lot tatically. Has a good work rate, not exactly a box-to-box, but he adapts to the speed of the game. — just Bob (@_robertofaul) January 13, 2020

I can accept that — (@afcxmatt) January 13, 2020

Just buy him now. Why piss around and wait for another team to steal him? — WreckEmTech (@Guns_Up_TTU) January 13, 2020

Doesn’t make sense. Why would a club announce that @Arsenal will make an offer 5 months from now. How will he know Arsenal won’t change their minds or another club won’t get the player before. — Hasss (@HX54NXX) January 13, 2020

We need to get this done ffs.

And heard they only want 25M. — Matt (@MattB5_) January 13, 2020

Unless he is trying to raise the value of the kid, how is it possible for him to tentatively say that.

Does it mean he has an understanding to sale to arsenal set and done, bar the formal process which will be in the summer.



Notwithstanding it sounds so unwitty. — Mbang Mbang (@Itruthbishop) January 13, 2020

Why not now — GuyUoliel (@GuyUoliel) January 13, 2020

Guimaraes has impressed for Paranaense since joining from Gremio Osasco Audax in 2017, with a strong loan move made permanent a year later.