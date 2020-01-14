Quick links

'Would be one of our smartest signings in recent years': Some Arsenal fans rave about 22-year-old

Giuseppe Labellarte
Mitsuki Saito of Shonan Bellmare and Bruno Guimaraes of Atretico Paranaense compete for the ball during the game between Shonan Bellmare and Athletico Paranaense at Shonan BMW Stadium...
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have been linked with Athletico Paranaense midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

A number of Arsenal fans have been giving their thoughts on the comments by Athletico Paranaense president Mario Celso Petraglia claiming that the Gunners are interested in signing Bruno Guimaraes.

According to a report in the Daily Mail from 29 December, Arsenal and Premier League rivals Chelsea are both keen on the 22-year-old midfielder, while Benfica have also been linked with the Brazil Under-23 international.

The two London clubs reportedly sent scouts to keep tabs on Guimaraes and the feedback was seemingly very positive - and with Arsenal having previously braced themselves with losing Granit Xhaka's services, this led to interest from the Gunners.

 

While Xhaka now intends to remain at Arsenal until the end of the season at least, as confirmed by new head coach Mikel Arteta (The Metro), Petraglia insists the Gunners still retain an interest in the Brazilian defensive midfielder.

"Yes it’s true. Yesterday came the official offer from Benfica to sign Bruno Guimaraes," Petraglia told Portuguese outlet O Jogo, as quoted by numerous outlets including the Evening Standard.

"Let’s study Benfica’s offer. On Monday we will meet the club board to assess this situation... Arsenal are interested, but will only make an offer towards the end of the season."

Here is what some Arsenal fans made of the latest report on Guimaraes:

Guimaraes has impressed for Paranaense since joining from Gremio Osasco Audax in 2017, with a strong loan move made permanent a year later.

Rony of Athletico PR (R) celebrates with teammate Bruno Guimarães after scoring the second goal of his team during the match between Internacional and Athletico PR as part of Copa do...

