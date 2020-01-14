Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

'Surely', 'let's goooo': Some Arsenal fans think club tweet holds clue on new arrival

Giuseppe Labellarte
Konstantinos Mavropanos of Arsenal in action during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Standard Liege and Arsenal FC at Stade Maurice Dufrasne on December 12, 2019 in Liege,...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal have announced that Konstantinos Mavropanos has left the Emirates Stadium on loan - some of the Gunners faithful think this could be a precursor to a new centre-back arriving.

Konstantinos Mavropanos of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on November 19, 2019 in St Albans, England.

A number of Arsenal fans have been commenting on the Gunners announcement regarding Konstantinos Mavropanos, who has joined 2.Bundesliga side FC Nuremberg on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 22-year-old defender and Greece Under-21 international joined Arsenal from PAS Giannina in January 2018, but injury issues have led to him making just eight first-team appearances with the North London club, much of his game time coming for the Under-23s (Transfermarkt).

 

 

Mavropanos has effectively slipped down to sixth choice at the Emirates Stadium under new boss Mikel Arteta, who is reportedly considering signing a defender in the January window after Calum Chambers was ruled out for up to nine months with a knee injury.

With Shkodran Mustafi also being linked with the Arsenal exit door (The Mirror), some Arsenal fans are hoping, and indeed believing, that Mavropanos' departure, which frees up room in the Gunners roster, is a precursor to a new centre-back coming in.

Here is some of the reaction on social media:

As reported by the Arsenal website, Mavropanos has featured in recent first-team matchday squads and started in the Gunners' 2-2 draw away to Standard Liege in the UEFA Europa League in December, also making 11 appearances for the Under-23s this season.

Konstantinos Mavropanos's Arsenal kit in the changingroom before the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2019 in London,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch