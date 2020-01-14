'Surely', 'let's goooo': Some Arsenal fans think club tweet holds clue on new arrival

Arsenal have announced that Konstantinos Mavropanos has left the Emirates Stadium on loan - some of the Gunners faithful think this could be a precursor to a new centre-back arriving.

A number of Arsenal fans have been commenting on the Gunners announcement regarding Konstantinos Mavropanos, who has joined 2.Bundesliga side FC Nuremberg on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 22-year-old defender and Greece Under-21 international joined Arsenal from PAS Giannina in January 2018, but injury issues have led to him making just eight first-team appearances with the North London club, much of his game time coming for the Under-23s (Transfermarkt).

Mavropanos has effectively slipped down to sixth choice at the Emirates Stadium under new boss Mikel Arteta, who is reportedly considering signing a defender in the January window after Calum Chambers was ruled out for up to nine months with a knee injury.

With Shkodran Mustafi also being linked with the Arsenal exit door (The Mirror), some Arsenal fans are hoping, and indeed believing, that Mavropanos' departure, which frees up room in the Gunners roster, is a precursor to a new centre-back coming in.

Here is some of the reaction on social media:

Great, mustafi also going, which means we will sign a defender soon — Mohammed10☪️ (@GrMohammed10) 13 January 2020

So surely this means we’re signing a new centre back? ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ — (@FtblKyle_) 13 January 2020

Good luck Dinos.

But surely this means we need 1 more in.

Especially with @CalumChambers95 injury/situation — saxon71 (@stuafc71) 13 January 2020

The player deserving loan are many...

Willok

Goundouzi

Saka

Nketiah

But we choose to loan out the only CB cover once the Two Aging CB get injured?

Surely this will only mean New CB is coming — Moh rasheed (@Morasheed10) 13 January 2020

Defo getting a new defender — Tommy‍♂️ (@twryan1989) 13 January 2020

So, Mavropanos is on loan, Mustafi is apparently heading out too, Chambers is out for 9 months. That leaves, Sokratis, Holding and Luiz. Not much depth there. Any chance of a new signing? — Charlie (@C_harlie1) 13 January 2020

Holding Mustafi Luiz and Sokratis the only remaining cb options. We're definitely getting a cb in January. Let's goooo — Abhimeyang™ (@abhim3yang) 13 January 2020

Really hope we have a replacement — Varun (@varuntheflash) 13 January 2020

Why are we loaning the only second choice CB we have? Surely upamecano must come now that we have only 3 old CB who cant guarantee thier good form or fitness!

Announce upamecano — Moh rasheed (@Morasheed10) 13 January 2020

We better be getting a new CB — Sahil Kumar (@sahilkumar122) 13 January 2020

As reported by the Arsenal website, Mavropanos has featured in recent first-team matchday squads and started in the Gunners' 2-2 draw away to Standard Liege in the UEFA Europa League in December, also making 11 appearances for the Under-23s this season.