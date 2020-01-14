Ancelotti has promoted £4m Everton talent to first-team training, yet to make debut

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is taking a closer look at Dennis Adeniran.

Everton Under-23 boss David Unsworth has told the Liverpool Echo that Dennis Adeniran has been called up to first-team training by Carlo Ancelotti.

The Toffees Under-23's played out a 3-3 draw with Arsenal at Haig Avenue on Monday night, with striker Ellis Simms bagging a brace.

Lewis Gibson also found the net, but some wondered why midfielder Adeniran wasn't even in the squad for last night's game.

The 21-year-old midfielder was replaced by Einar Iversen in the Everton side, and boss Unsworth explained why he wasn't involved in the entertaining draw.

Unsworth admitted that Adeniran has been training with the Everton first team, with Ancelotti calling him up for a closer look.

Unsworth noted that Adeniran could yet go out on loan, but he has been around the first team in recent days, with Ancelotti giving him an opportunity to impress.

“He's been training with the first-team,” said Unsworth. “He's been in-and-around the first-team squad so it was a great opportunity for someone like Einar [Iversen] to come and play a game tonight.”

“There's no issues with Dennis, hopefully he can get an opportunity in the first-team if not on loan but that's not up to me,” he added.

Adeniran joined Everton from Fulham in 2017, with Sky Sports reporting that the fee involved was a considerable £4million, with the Toffees seemingly confident he could be a star of the future.

He hasn't yet made his first-team debut though, and with Ancelotti now having a real look at him, that big moment may not be too far way.