After just five Rangers outings, summer Steven Gerrard recruit could join two ex-teammates down south

5th May 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; General view of Ibrox Stadium
Steven Gerrard allowed Andy King to cut short his Rangers spell after a difficult five months at Ibrox.

Rangers new signing Andy King is seen during the Scottish League Cup second round match between East Fife and Rangers at Bayview Stadium on August 18, 2019 in Methil, Scotland.

Andy King is being linked with an English Championship club after leaving Steven Gerrard's Rangers earlier this month.

King moved to Rangers on a season-long loan deal at the start of the campaign, but he played just five times for the Ibrox outfit.

As a result, Gerrard sanctioned his early return to Leicester City, with central midfield one of Rangers' strongest departments.

 

And according to Examiner Live, Huddersfield Town 'could swoop' for the Wales international.

Huddersfield have already recruited two new players this window, and three overall since Danny Cowley took charge last September.

Two of those, Danny Simpson and Richard Stearman, played alongside King at Leicester.

And a chance to reunite could appeal to the former Rangers loanee.

Gerrard has made no secret of his desire to trim his Rangers squad this month and King's former Ibrox rivals Greg Docherty and Matt Polster are among the players tipped to depart.

King has spent his entire professional career on Leicester's books, and had loan spells at Swansea City and Derby County as well as Ibrox.

However, the 31-year-old's Foxes contract is due to expire this summer.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

