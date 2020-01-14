After just five Rangers outings, summer Steven Gerrard recruit could join two ex-teammates down south

Steven Gerrard allowed Andy King to cut short his Rangers spell after a difficult five months at Ibrox.

Andy King is being linked with an English Championship club after leaving Steven Gerrard's Rangers earlier this month.

King moved to Rangers on a season-long loan deal at the start of the campaign, but he played just five times for the Ibrox outfit.

As a result, Gerrard sanctioned his early return to Leicester City, with central midfield one of Rangers' strongest departments.

And according to Examiner Live, Huddersfield Town 'could swoop' for the Wales international.

Huddersfield have already recruited two new players this window, and three overall since Danny Cowley took charge last September.

Two of those, Danny Simpson and Richard Stearman, played alongside King at Leicester.

And a chance to reunite could appeal to the former Rangers loanee.

Gerrard has made no secret of his desire to trim his Rangers squad this month and King's former Ibrox rivals Greg Docherty and Matt Polster are among the players tipped to depart.

King has spent his entire professional career on Leicester's books, and had loan spells at Swansea City and Derby County as well as Ibrox.

However, the 31-year-old's Foxes contract is due to expire this summer.