Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Everton

Aston Villa

Roma

Premier League

Serie A

54 minute disasterclass: Reported £34m Aston Villa and Everton target flops badly

Danny Owen
Everton Manager Carlo Ancelotti waves to the crowd before the Premier League match between Everton FC and Burnley FC at Goodison Park on December 26, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League trio Aston Villa, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want to sign Roma's Serie A winger Cengiz Under.

Cengiz Under of AS Roma looks dejected during the UEFA Europa League match between AS Roma and Wolfsberger AC at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy on 12 December 2019.

With Roma two goals down and struggling to unlock a solid and battle-hardened Juventus defence on Sunday night, they really needed something special off the bench from Cengiz Under.

All eyes were firmly fixed on the stocky Turkey international when he strode onto the Stadio Olimpico turf, replacing the stricken Nicolo Zaniolo.

With Arena Napoli and Bleacher Report reporting that Everton, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are all considering a January bid for the £34 million-rated speedster, Zaniolo’s misfortune handed Under the perfect opportunity to prove that he is worth his eye-watering price-tag - and earn Roma a vital point against the Italian champions. 

 

What followed, however, was a performance more befitting of a £3.4 million winger – never mind a £34 million one.

Time and again, the 22-year-old found himself in acres of space down the right hand side, only to find new and inventive ways to waste a glorious opening.

Cengiz Under of Roma in action during the football Serie A match AS Roma v FC Juventus at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on January 12, 2020

From seven attempted crosses, not a single one caused a problem to a Juventus side who avoided a late scare to replace Inter Milan at the top of the Serie A table.

The Premier Sport commentators couldn't help but vent their frustration at Under’s 54 minute disasterclass. If he had been a little more careful with his final ball, Roma might have snatched the point their arguably deserved after a raucous second half showing.

And, if anyone from Spurs, Villa or Everton was watching, this diminutive playmaker could find himself marooned on the Giallorossi bench.

Cengiz Under (17) of AS Roma in action during Italian Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and Juventus FC at Stadio Olimpico on January 12,2020 in Rome, Italy.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch