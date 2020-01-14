54 minute disasterclass: Reported £34m Aston Villa and Everton target flops badly

Premier League trio Aston Villa, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want to sign Roma's Serie A winger Cengiz Under.

With Roma two goals down and struggling to unlock a solid and battle-hardened Juventus defence on Sunday night, they really needed something special off the bench from Cengiz Under.

All eyes were firmly fixed on the stocky Turkey international when he strode onto the Stadio Olimpico turf, replacing the stricken Nicolo Zaniolo.

With Arena Napoli and Bleacher Report reporting that Everton, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are all considering a January bid for the £34 million-rated speedster, Zaniolo’s misfortune handed Under the perfect opportunity to prove that he is worth his eye-watering price-tag - and earn Roma a vital point against the Italian champions.

What followed, however, was a performance more befitting of a £3.4 million winger – never mind a £34 million one.

Time and again, the 22-year-old found himself in acres of space down the right hand side, only to find new and inventive ways to waste a glorious opening.

From seven attempted crosses, not a single one caused a problem to a Juventus side who avoided a late scare to replace Inter Milan at the top of the Serie A table.

The Premier Sport commentators couldn't help but vent their frustration at Under’s 54 minute disasterclass. If he had been a little more careful with his final ball, Roma might have snatched the point their arguably deserved after a raucous second half showing.

And, if anyone from Spurs, Villa or Everton was watching, this diminutive playmaker could find himself marooned on the Giallorossi bench.