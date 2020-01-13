Quick links

'Won't get him now': Some Leeds fans are fuming at reported transfer update

Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United's proposed move for a Manchester City winger is reportedly in doubt.

Ian Poveda-Ocampo of Manchester City warms up prior to the Pre-Season friendly match between Kitchee and Manchester City at the Hong Kong Stadium on July 24, 2019 in Hong Kong.

There could be late twist in the pursuit of the Manchester City winger, Ivan Poveda - who was thought to be Leeds United bound.

Leeds Live reported last week that Poveda was expected to join the Whites as Jack Clarke's replacement later this month.

 

But according to Tuttosport, the teenager has since travelled to Italy for talks with Torino.

The latter publication mentioned nothing of Poveda's potential move to Leeds, only noting that the Londoner has attracted several clubs' interest 'as a talented free player for the next season'.

A general view of the Olympic Grande Torino Stadium home of Torino FC during the UEFA Europa League Play-Off match between Torino and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Olympic Grande Torino...

And Leeds Live now claims that the Londoner is undecided over which team to join - with Parma also listed as suitors - but adds that the Whites remain confident of securing his services.

The following Leeds fans are convinced, however, that Poveda will become the latest target to slip through their grasp...

 

 

Looks like leeds have ****** the Poveda deal.angus,orta & radz are skint pot-less chancers & only good thing they’ve really done is bring the messiah bielsa to leeds #lufc

— Jamie (@Jamiepartridg19) January 13, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

According to Leeds Live, Poveda is one of three signings being pursued by the Whites in the January transfer window.

The Southampton striker Che Adams has been identified Leeds' prime target, while the Chievo goalkeeper Elia Caprile was 'understood to be' undergoing a medical with at Thorp Arch this weekend.

