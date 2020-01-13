'Won't get him now': Some Leeds fans are fuming at reported transfer update

Leeds United's proposed move for a Manchester City winger is reportedly in doubt.

There could be late twist in the pursuit of the Manchester City winger, Ivan Poveda - who was thought to be Leeds United bound.

Leeds Live reported last week that Poveda was expected to join the Whites as Jack Clarke's replacement later this month.

But according to Tuttosport, the teenager has since travelled to Italy for talks with Torino.

The latter publication mentioned nothing of Poveda's potential move to Leeds, only noting that the Londoner has attracted several clubs' interest 'as a talented free player for the next season'.

And Leeds Live now claims that the Londoner is undecided over which team to join - with Parma also listed as suitors - but adds that the Whites remain confident of securing his services.

The following Leeds fans are convinced, however, that Poveda will become the latest target to slip through their grasp...

It’s not happening then, did we offer him a bag of Doritos and a 2litre bottle of tizer — Cunners (LUFC) (@LeeCunners2) January 13, 2020

That ain’t gonna happen ! Usual hyped up rubbish! — PHIL BROWN (@PHMB7) January 13, 2020

Looks like leeds have ****** the Poveda deal.angus,orta & radz are skint pot-less chancers & only good thing they’ve really done is bring the messiah bielsa to leeds #lufc — Jamie (@Jamiepartridg19) January 13, 2020

Aye Torino have joined the hunt for Poveda we won’t get him now I bet — Jay (@jamieparsons76) January 13, 2020

Seems Poveda on his way to Torino now. Surely Orta should be sacked at this point? He's useless. — Darragh Cunningham (@DarraghC81) January 13, 2020

Hahaha our transfer policy/dealing is awful!!! Going after adams with no hope! And poveda who was a banker is now off to torino!!! orta and @andrearadri can't negotiate shit!! #lufc — Josh (@superleedsmacca) January 13, 2020

Nothing! Even the winger poveda who was almost done is off to torino now. We can't negotiate a deal with no one!! — Josh (@superleedsmacca) January 13, 2020

That’s him to Torino then — Stephen Maher (@stevemaher34) January 13, 2020

According to Leeds Live, Poveda is one of three signings being pursued by the Whites in the January transfer window.

The Southampton striker Che Adams has been identified Leeds' prime target, while the Chievo goalkeeper Elia Caprile was 'understood to be' undergoing a medical with at Thorp Arch this weekend.