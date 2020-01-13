Will there be a series 5 of The Heart Guy? Rodger Corser is soon missed!

When it's not on TV, its absence is certainly felt.

Audiences are currently wondering if there will be a series 5 of The Heart Guy...

What a show!

This Australian TV series is actually called Doctor Doctor but has the international title of The Heart Guy. It first premiered back in 2016 and introduced audiences to Hugh Knight, played by the excellent Rodger Corser.

Hugh is a talented heart surgeon, but you could say his ego and attitude sometimes gets in the way of success. Nevertheless, his very human character is an exciting one to follow, as more and more people come into his life to shake things up.

It's just solid entertainment, and audiences have been delighted to follow Hugh's journey over the years.

So, can we expect him back just yet?

Will there be a series 5 of The Heart Guy?

As of yet, The Heart Guy series 5 has not been confirmed.

Series four finally scored a UK premiere on UKTV’s Drama channel on Saturday, November 16th 2019 and saw some new faces made an appearance, including Dustin Clare, Kate Jenkinson and Robyn Nevin.

It would be great to see them all return for more...

Rodger Corser reflects

Ahead of the fourth series' premiere, Rodger opened up about the show's potential.

In an interview with TV Week - according to Now to Love, the actor said: "There's plenty more to do with these characters. Hugh and Penny have done the love-triangle thing. I think that maybe that could shift over to a bit of Matt, Charlie and April."

While mentioning potential avenues to explore, he also added: "There has to be some great material there."

Indeed, there are so many possible narrative ideas that The Heart Doctor could dig into.

Rodger Corser attends the 2019 AACTA Awards Presented by Foxtel at The Star on December 04, 2019 in Sydney, Australia.

Do fans want The Heart Guy series 5?

It's still very early days just yet!

However, some tweets have begun to come in:

@nicdasilva Season 4 of The Heart Guy wasn't long enough. Hopefully there will be a Season 5 — Kendra Deschaine (@friskie15) December 10, 2019

We suspect a wealth of similar tweets will come in after more audiences have been able to watch season 4.

We're optimistic!

