Who will replace Neil Ashton? Sunday Supplement fans have their say on potential presenters

Sky Sports' Sunday Supplement will be on the lookout for a new presenter after Neil Ashton left the role this week.

It's always tough to see a TV show changing presenters, especially after spending several years on the same show.

Fans of Sky Sport's Sunday Supplement are going to have to deal with one such change after it was revealed this week that Neil Ashton, who has hosted the show since 2012 was going to be stepping down.

The news has been greeted with messages of thanks for Neil Ashton as well as excitement at the prospect of a new presenter coming in to take the show forward.

But just who will replace the outgoing Neil Ashton?

Neil Ashton to leave Sky Sports' Sunday Supplement

After taking over from Brian Woolnough as the host of Sky Sports' Sunday Supplement in 2012, Neil Ashton is himself going to be stepping down from the role after seven years presenting the football debate show.

The decision for Ashton to step down from presenting duties came after it was announced that he would be taking on a PR consultancy role at Manchester United and it was deemed that he could not remain fully committed and impartial on Sunday Supplement.

Neil Ashton made the announcement on January 10th with a statement posted to Twitter.

Who will replace Neil Ashton?

At the time of writing, it has not yet been announced who will replace Neil Ashton as the presenter of Sunday Supplement going forward.

However, we are bound to learn more ahead of the upcoming episode on January 19th.

Whether Sky quickly announces a permanent host or decides to fill the space with a temporary presenter or two remains to be seen.

Fans have their say on potential presenters

While no official announcement has been made on the future host of Sunday Supplement, it hasn't stopped fans from offering up their own suggestions on who should take over from the departing Neil Ashton.

Following the announcement that Neil Ashton would be leaving, fans have taken to social media to offer up potential names and suggestions for the next host.

One fan commented: "Please let Jacqui Oatley host the Sunday Supplement."

Jacqui Oatley has been a regular face on sports broadcasts in recent years, most prominently for the BBC, and seems to be a real fan-favourite choice.

While another suggested: "Paddy Barclay would be a great replacement, knows his stuff."

Patrick Barclay is a biographer and his most recent release is on the late, great Matt Busby.

And finally, this fan added: "Give ita Giggsy til enda season."

Who are we to argue with this suggestion?

Sunday Supplement returns to our screens at 10am on Sunday, January 19th on Sky Sports Football and Premier League and there will undoubtedly be a lot of interest in the arrival of a potential new presenter.