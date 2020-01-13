Where is Ben Field now? Catching a Killer lifts the lid on gruesome murder via Channel 4

Catching a Killer is back on Channel 4 with the grisly tale of Peter Farquhar and his killer Ben Field.

There's nothing quite like a true crime documentary to truly enthral audiences and to make them question the nature of those who have committed a harrowing crime.

Channel 4's Catching a Killer has been one of the most popular in recent years with a fifth episode heading our way in January 2020.

This time around, Catching a Killer tells the story of Peter Farquhar and how he was slowly killed by someone he not only thought he could trust but also loved.

What makes this bizarre case all the more chilling, however, is that the killer, Ben Field, had gone completely under the radar until Peter Farquhar's neighbour also died not long after and police suspicions started to arise.

ALSO ON CHANNEL 4: How true crime documentaries inspired Deadwater Fell

Channel 4's Catching a Killer: A Diary from the Grave

Catching a Killer: A Diary from the Grave follows the events that led up to the death of elderly teacher Peter Farquhar and the eventual arrest of his killer Ben Field.

A Diary from the Grave is Catching a Killer's fifth episode since 2017 and looks to be one of the most fascinating and haunting yet.

The 1hr45min-long episode is set to air at 9pm on Channel 4 on Monday, January 13th and will be available to stream afterwards on All 4.

The case of Ben Field

When elderly teacher Peter Farquhar died in 2015, his death was not treated as suspicious. However, when his next-door-neighbour, an elderly woman by the name of Ann Moore-Martin passed away just 18 months later, the police felt compelled to re-examine the original case and discovered a horrifying plot of love and manipulation.

They found the diaries of 69-year-old Peter Farquhar which documented his time and relationship with 28-year-old church warden Ben Field and what they unearthed is enough to send shivers down your spine.

Over the course of several months, Ben Field worked to get close to Peter, so much so, that he was written into his will. During those months of manipulation, Field also slowly poisoned Peter, spiking him with drugs.

Unbelievably, it wasn't until Field did the same thing with Peter's neighbour, elderly churchgoer Ann Moore-Martin, that police grew suspicious.

Where is Ben Field now?

A whole web of supposed co-conspirators was put together but it was Ben Field at the centre of the case when it went to Oxford Crown Court in August 2019.

After a drawn-out court case, Ben Field was sentenced to life in prison in October 2019 for the murder of Peter Farquhar and serve a minimum of 36 years.

Catching a Killer airs on Channel 4 at 9pm on Monday, January 13th with the episode also streaming on All 4.