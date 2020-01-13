What does body count mean? TikTok's latest trend explained!

The latest trend on social media app TikTok is based around someone's 'body count'. But what exactly does this mean?

If you've been on TikTok then there's a strong chance you've been involved with some sort of weird challenge or prank. In fact, you've probably seen a video of someone being asked about their 'body count', too.

It's a trend that has not been met with widespread love as it features something of a very invasive question and an extremely personal topic - HITC don't recommend asking your mum or teacher this question.

So what is a body count? How is it being used? And what are the reactions on Twitter?

my 7 year old cousin just went up to his mom and asked “mom...what’s your body count?” all bc he saw a tik tok video — mattie coco✨ (@mattie_coco) January 12, 2020

What does 'body count' mean?

Google the term 'body count' and the common use for the phrase is when referring to how many people have died in a certain situation. It's an expression that often ties back to soldiers or acts of war where a body count would exist following events.

However, this has nothing to do with the TikTok reference.

On TikTok, and in slang in general, a body count refers to how many people someone has had sexual intercourse with. You know, hanky-panky.

The term has been toyed with to include sexual acts in general yet the staple rule is that a body count is how many people someone has slept with.

Why it's being criticised on TikTok

The 2020 TikTok trend has seen users stop random members of the public to ask them what their body count is.

Essentially, they're stoping strangers and asking them how people they'd slept with. It's pretty rude and not a particularly cool trend, making things awkward and uncomfortable for someone who just doesn't want to be bothered.

However, among those who are familiar with the trend, the 'body count' question has been met with far less hostility and is generally considered a fun joke.

It all depends who you ask. So, as said, we don't recommend asking your mum or teacher this question.

Twitter reacts to TikTok's body count trend

There have been some hilariously responses captured on social media, particularly when people out of the loop respond to the question thinking that 'body count' means how many people they've killed.

Not so funny when they reply with "12" and a straight face, though.

every time i see body count on tik tok i always think it means people you’ve murdered — rosie (@muarosiee) January 2, 2020

tik tok guy : "whats ur body count "



lilli : "idk how many sisters do you have " — aly, aka moth man | 5 months ✨ (@hauntedbabyjpg) January 2, 2020

tik tok has my 11 y/o brother asking me what body count means ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ — ma (@MolzofJayden) December 20, 2019