Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

West Ham fans react as Gedson Fernandes reportedly set for Tottenham Hotspur move

John Verrall
SL Benfica Midfielder Gedson Fernandes in action during the Portuguese League Cup group B match between SL Benfica and Vitoria SC at Luz Stadium in Lisbon on September 25, 2019.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur have both been battling to sign Gedson Fernandes from Benfica.

Gedson Fernandes of SL Benfica in action during the Liga NOS match between SL Benfica and Rio Ave FC at Estadio da Luz on November 2, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal.

West Ham United fans have been left furious that Gedson Fernandes looks set to sign for Tottenham Hotspur.

West Ham had been the front runners to land the Benfica midfielder for the month so far, but it seems that Tottenham have beaten them to the punch at the last minute.

 

Sky Sports suggest that Fernandes is now very close to signing for Spurs.

And West Ham fans are annoyed to have lost out in the battle for the midfielder to one of their biggest rivals.

Tottenham can offer Fernandes Champions League football and are currently positioned above West Ham in the Premier League table this season.

Spurs may not have been at their best, but they are still eight places above West Ham in the standings.

Fernandes could have a direct route into Tottenham’s team at the moment.

Jose Mourinho’s men are desperately short of options in midfield, and Fernandes could take a slot in front of Tottenham’s back four soon after he arrives.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch