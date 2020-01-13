West Ham fans react as Gedson Fernandes reportedly set for Tottenham Hotspur move

West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur have both been battling to sign Gedson Fernandes from Benfica.

West Ham United fans have been left furious that Gedson Fernandes looks set to sign for Tottenham Hotspur.

West Ham had been the front runners to land the Benfica midfielder for the month so far, but it seems that Tottenham have beaten them to the punch at the last minute.

Sky Sports suggest that Fernandes is now very close to signing for Spurs.

And West Ham fans are annoyed to have lost out in the battle for the midfielder to one of their biggest rivals.

About right. Gedson won’t get a game for them. Jose just doing it to get a signing. — Michael ⚒ Zdenek (@MichaelZdenek) January 11, 2020

If the player is dumb enough to go there and play no minutes then I don’t want him. — lockylockwood (@jasonlock87) January 12, 2020

Just shows what a joke of club we are, the 19 clubs in the prem get link with a player and 9/10 have signed them few days after being linked with them not us we take weeks and weeks and then end up pissing off the other team and agents and they end up signing for someone else — rhys (@rhysie88) January 11, 2020

Disgraceful what they've done to this club — Jj thompson (@JamesWHUFC91) January 11, 2020

Can you honestly say surprised with David Sullivan in charge, we are a joke - just liquidate @davidgold @jsullivanwhu #GSBOUT — Dan Swaby (@Swabybaby01) January 11, 2020

Sulli can sleep easier tonight then! — dean hodges (@ludowhufc) January 11, 2020

Shock! ⚒ — Adam Butler (@AdamSButler65) January 11, 2020

Tottenham can offer Fernandes Champions League football and are currently positioned above West Ham in the Premier League table this season.

Spurs may not have been at their best, but they are still eight places above West Ham in the standings.

Fernandes could have a direct route into Tottenham’s team at the moment.

Jose Mourinho’s men are desperately short of options in midfield, and Fernandes could take a slot in front of Tottenham’s back four soon after he arrives.