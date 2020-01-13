Video shows striker arriving at Glasgow Airport to sign for Celtic

Celtic are reportedly closing in on striker Patryk Klimala.

Sky Sports have released a video of Jagiellonia Bialystok striker Patryk Klimala arriving in Glasgow as he prepares to finalise his move to Celtic.

Celtic have been linked with a host of strikers, with Neil Lennon clearly needing to add some firepower to his Bhoys squad this month.

There are no worries about Odsonne Edouard given his superb season, but Leigh Griffiths is still trying to find his best form and Vakoun Issouf Bayo has contributed little over the last year.

Red-hot options like Andraz Sporar and Tino Kadewere have been linked, as have veterans like Glenn Murray and Billy Sharp, but Celtic look set to go with a relative unknown.

Weszlo in Poland reported on Sunday that Jagiellonia striker Klimala was all set for a move to Celtic, after the Bhoys agreed to pay his €4million (£3.4milion) release clause.

They claimed a medical was scheduled for today, and those reports appear to have added weight after Sky's footage of Klimala arriving into Glasgow airport.

Klimala, 21, has hit seven goals and three assists in 17 league games this season, attracting interest from a number of clubs, but Celtic appear to have their man.

A speedy striker who can play out wide if needed, Klimala will hopefully add goals to the Celtic attack, with fans may be looking for a more established option than Klimala, whose full record in Poland's top flight is around one goal in every four games.