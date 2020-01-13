Troy Deeney explains why Watford boss Nigel Pearson is so underrated

Watford have finally climbed out of the bottom three.

Watford skipper Troy Deeney spoke to The Evening Standard about his manager Nigel Pearson and why he is so underrated by the media.

The Hornets have looked a different side since Pearson's appointment and are out of the relegation zone for the first time since the early weeks of the season. Watford are unbeaten in their last five games now and the 3-0 drubbing of Bournemouth at the weekend was arguably their best performance of the season.

Pearson has certainly turned Watford's season around in the little time that he has been at the club. Club captain Troy was asked about his boss' influence and he claimed that Pearson is underrated only because of the media's perception of him.

He said: "If he had a foreign last name we would all be saying he is the Messiah. It is just the way that the world works and the way he is portrayed in the media, unfortunately, but he is great.

"His man-management is massively underrated, his technical team, too — you’ve got him, Shaky [Craig Shakespeare] as well, but then also he’s implemented Hayden Mullins and Stacky [Graham Stack], who have got bags of experience."

Pearson is no stranger to getting teams out of a hole. The Englishman pulled off a miracle back when he was the manager of Leicester City who wouldn't have won the league if Pearson hadn't saved them from relegation in the previous season.

The Hornets have lost just once since Pearson took charge of the club and that was to league leaders Liverpool. If things continue in the same way, Watford are sure to survive this season and the media will have no choice but to give him the credit that he truly deserves.