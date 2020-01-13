Quick links

Troy Deeney explains why Watford boss Nigel Pearson is so underrated

Shamanth Jayaram
Watford unveil their new manager Nigel Pearson during the Premier League match between Watford and Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road, Watford on Saturday 7th December 2019.
Watford have finally climbed out of the bottom three.

Nigel Pearson the manager

Watford skipper Troy Deeney spoke to The Evening Standard about his manager Nigel Pearson and why he is so underrated by the media.

The Hornets have looked a different side since Pearson's appointment and are out of the relegation zone for the first time since the early weeks of the season. Watford are unbeaten in their last five games now and the 3-0 drubbing of Bournemouth at the weekend was arguably their best performance of the season. 

 

Pearson has certainly turned Watford's season around in the little time that he has been at the club. Club captain Troy was asked about his boss' influence and he claimed that Pearson is underrated only because of the media's perception of him. 

He said: "If he had a foreign last name we would all be saying he is the Messiah. It is just the way that the world works and the way he is portrayed in the media, unfortunately, but he is great.

"His man-management is massively underrated, his technical team, too — you’ve got him, Shaky [Craig Shakespeare] as well, but then also he’s implemented Hayden Mullins and Stacky [Graham Stack], who have got bags of experience."

Watford manager Nigel Pearson (L) speaks to assistant Craig Shakespeare during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Watford FC at Anfield on December 14, 2019 in Liverpool,...

Pearson is no stranger to getting teams out of a hole. The Englishman pulled off a miracle back when he was the manager of Leicester City who wouldn't have won the league if Pearson hadn't saved them from relegation in the previous season. 

The Hornets have lost just once since Pearson took charge of the club and that was to league leaders Liverpool. If things continue in the same way, Watford are sure to survive this season and the media will have no choice but to give him the credit that he truly deserves. 

Nigel Pearson of Watford after his sides 3-0 win during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Watford FC at Vitality Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Bournemouth, United...

