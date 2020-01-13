Tottenham Hotspur have to consider shutting Harry Kane down for rest of season

Tottenham should only bring Harry Kane back if they need to.

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a serious injury blow last week when it was confirmed Harry Kane will be out until April.

Kane has had to undergo surgery on the hamstring he injured against Southampton at the start of the month.

The extended absence may force Spurs into the transfer market to sign a striker, finally, and allow the team to learn once again how to cope without their star man.

Kane's return in April would be welcome, but Tottenham should not force it. And in fact, they should consider not bringing him back at all.

The case for shutting Kane down for the season

A message from former England striker Michael Owen highlighted how serious Kane's hamstring injury is, leaning on his own painful experience.

Awful to hear reports that @HKane needs surgery on his hamstring. Sounds like a similar injury to the one I had during The League Cup Final which is near the tendon and quite rare in footballers. Here’s hoping he gets fit soon for @SpursOfficial and @England — michael owen (@themichaelowen) January 10, 2020

Kane has been leaned on by Tottenham and England to the degree he has been overplayed, making 35 appearances already this season.

Spurs should consider just resting him now until 2020/21.

This is dependent of course on whether Tottenham make it to the Champions League or FA Cup finals in his absence.

And whether they are still in with a chance of landing a Champions League place for next season with 3-4 games to go.

If that is not the case, then there is no reason for Tottenham to rush him back, and risk re-aggravating the injury.

Shutting his down completely might even make England reconsider how much, if at all, they use Kane for Euro 2020.

This is not a decision Tottenham can make now, but it is one they should be open to. They have to think long term, and if there is nothing to gain from bringing Kane back this season, then they shouldn't.