'Too good for us': Some Newcastle fans react after hearing who Bruce reportedly wants

Newcastle United are said to be interested in Villarreal striker Karl Toko-Ekambi.

Newcastle United fans are highly sceptical over reports linking them with Villarreal forward Karl Toko-Ekambi.

According to Le10 Sport, Newcastle want Toko-Ekambi as they eye up a striker to add to their squad.

The Villarreal front-man has been in fine form this season, and there is a belief that he would be a great addition to Steve Bruce’s side.

But Newcastle supporters feel that bringing in Toko-Ekambi is far too unrealistic due to his age.

Newcastle generally try to target younger players, with good re-sale value.

And most Magpies supporters have cast aside the reports that Toko-Ekambi is on their radar.

If Toko-Ekambi was to join he could help to enhance Newcastle’s scoring threat.

The likes of Andy Carroll, Joelinton and Dwight Gayle have all been given opportunities to start up-front at St. James’ Park this term, but the trio have all found it very difficult to hit the back of the net.