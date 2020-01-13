'Too good for us': Some Newcastle fans react after hearing who Bruce reportedly wants

Newcastle United are said to be interested in Villarreal striker Karl Toko-Ekambi.
Newcastle United fans are highly sceptical over reports linking them with Villarreal forward Karl Toko-Ekambi.
According to Le10 Sport, Newcastle want Toko-Ekambi as they eye up a striker to add to their squad.
The Villarreal front-man has been in fine form this season, and there is a belief that he would be a great addition to Steve Bruce’s side.
But Newcastle supporters feel that bringing in Toko-Ekambi is far too unrealistic due to his age.
Newcastle generally try to target younger players, with good re-sale value.
And most Magpies supporters have cast aside the reports that Toko-Ekambi is on their radar.
27 years old....stopped reading. The lad has a good scoring record and linked to west ham abd Lyon so no chance we sign him.— Simon (@LittleHenryD) January 10, 2020
Won't happen. Too old and too much.— Matthaus (@GeordieDubravka) January 10, 2020
Not sure how this squares with what I understood was the club transfer strategy of not spending significantly on players older than 25.— Sharpster (@MonsieurSharp) January 10, 2020
Sounds too good for us, stats wise I mean— Scott Wilson (@scottwilson1984) January 10, 2020
Never going to happen— Stand up be counted (@MarkCleghorn2) January 10, 2020
27 not privennin premier league
No chance
Unless it's a loan
Good signing but it's Newcastle, so it's not happening— Ryan Glasspool (@Glassy1996) January 11, 2020
Cool. Didn’t realise we had £50m to spend— ℍ (@hoylez87) January 10, 2020
If Toko-Ekambi was to join he could help to enhance Newcastle’s scoring threat.
The likes of Andy Carroll, Joelinton and Dwight Gayle have all been given opportunities to start up-front at St. James’ Park this term, but the trio have all found it very difficult to hit the back of the net.
