Meet The Outlander cast on Sky Atlantic - Jason Bateman and Ben Mendelsohn in Stephen King adaptation

The Outsider on HBO and Sky Atlantic is pulling no punches with an all-star cast set to tell the story of Stephen King's novel of the same name.

Stephen King has enjoyed somewhat of a renaissance in recent years with adaptations of his legendary novels becoming the hottest property in the world of cinema horror.

However, we've not really seen much of his work make its way to the small screen.

That was until The Outsider was announced, an adaptation of Stephen King's 2018 crime-horror novel of the same name.

HBO picked the series up in the US while UK viewers can tune in via Sky Atlantic and the series is looking like a real must-watch for Stephen King fans as there are several huge names in the show's cast.

What is The Outsider about?

The Outsider tells the story of a murder case. We follow Detective Ralph Anderson as he investigates the murder of an 11-year-old child with all the evidence pointing towards local teacher and Little League coach, Terry Maitland.

However, while the evidence is there to suggest Maitland was behind the killing, the Little League coach has several alibis that put him miles away from the scene of the crime.

Left with trying to work out how someone can be in two places at once, Det. Anderson stumbles upon something far more sinister.

Who's in the cast?

With this being a Stephen King adaptation, HBO and Sky have found no shortage of big-name actors to fill roles in the new mini-series.

Main cast

Ben Mendelsohn as Det. Ralph Anderson

Jason Bateman as Terry Maitland

Cynthia Erivo as Holly Gibney

Jeremy Bobb as Alec Pelley

Bill Camp as Howie Gold

Julianne Nicholson as Marcy Maitland

Mare Winningham as Jeannie Anderson

Paddy Considine as Claude Bolton

Yul Vazquez as Yunis Sablo

Marc Menchaca as Jack Hoskins

Frank Deal as Fred Peterson

Dayna Beilenson as Mildred Patterson

Recurring

Hettienne Park as Tomika Collins

Michael Esper as Bill Samuels

Claire Bronson as Joy Peterson

Michael H. Cole as Herbert Parker

Marc Fajardo as Myron Lazar

Margo Moorer as Libby Stanhope

Duncan E. Clark as Frankie Peterson

Joshua Whichard as Ollie Peterson

Some truly huge names are set to appear

Obviously, the two most eye-catching names in The Outsider's cast are Ben Mendelsohn and Jason Bateman.

Ben Mendelsohn has shot to Hollywood fame in recent years after his appearance in the Star Wars spin-off Rogue One with him going on to appear in the likes of Ready Player One and the MCU's Captain Marvel.

Jason Bateman, meanwhile, has been a regular of comedies such as Dodgeball, Horrible Bosses, Arrested Development and more recently Game Night but in The Outsider turns his talents to crime and horror.

The duo are also joined by Cynthia Erivo as unorthodox private investigator Holly Gibney who is key to unravelling the mystery of this unsettling tale. Cynthia Erivo is a relative newcomver to the world of acting in comparison to her co-stars with just 11 acting roles to her name, the biggest of which have come in the series Mr Selfridge and the 2018 film Bad Times at the El Royale.

The Outsider first aired on January 12th on HBO in the US and follows suit at 9pm on Sky Atlantic here in the UK on January 13th. In total the series is set to have 10 episodes meaning the finale is to air on March 16th here in the UK.