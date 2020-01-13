'That's a horrible rumour': Some Aston Villa fans react after hearing who Smith reportedly wants

Aston Villa are said to be in the market to sign a striker, with Islam Slimani reportedly on their radar.

Aston Villa fans are not at all keen on the idea of signing Islam Slimani.

According to Mercato365, Villa want to sign the Monaco forward, as they look to strengthen their forward line.

Slimani’s previous spell in the Premier League was a poor one though, when he failed to make much impact at Leicester City.

And most Villa fans are unenthused by the suggestions that the Algerian could arrive at Villa Park.

That's a horrible rumour — Jack McGinn (@JackMcGinn8) January 12, 2020

Can he not i saw him at Leicester, he's just a crap wesley who doesn't run. — hoppo (@Hop__Ben) January 12, 2020

r we tryin to get relegated — villa4ever (@villa4ever1998) January 12, 2020

This the same guy that couldn't cut it at Leicester ? — Phill Whitehouse (@PhillWhitehouse) January 12, 2020

he’s scored 15 goals in 4 years — (@stator_) January 12, 2020

It’s real worry some of the strikers we are linked with — Slick Rick (@alex_rainsford) January 12, 2020

i thought this was from one of the fake accounts — Gabe (@avfcgabe) January 12, 2020

Villa simply must get their signings right in January, as they are embroiled in a relegation fight.

Injuries have hit Dean Smith’s side hard this term, with Wesley one of a number of key players on the treatment table.

Wesley is set to miss the rest of the season, which means that Villa are in the market to sign a goalscorer who can fire them away from trouble.

As things stand Smith’s side are sat in 18th place in the Premier League table.