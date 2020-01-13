Quick links

'That's a horrible rumour': Some Aston Villa fans react after hearing who Smith reportedly wants

Aston Villa are said to be in the market to sign a striker, with Islam Slimani reportedly on their radar.

Aston Villa fans are not at all keen on the idea of signing Islam Slimani.

According to Mercato365, Villa want to sign the Monaco forward, as they look to strengthen their forward line.

 

Slimani’s previous spell in the Premier League was a poor one though, when he failed to make much impact at Leicester City.

And most Villa fans are unenthused by the suggestions that the Algerian could arrive at Villa Park.

Villa simply must get their signings right in January, as they are embroiled in a relegation fight.

Injuries have hit Dean Smith’s side hard this term, with Wesley one of a number of key players on the treatment table.

Wesley is set to miss the rest of the season, which means that Villa are in the market to sign a goalscorer who can fire them away from trouble.

As things stand Smith’s side are sat in 18th place in the Premier League table.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

