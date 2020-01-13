'Stop it now': Some Tottenham fans react to links with 15-goal international striker

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Andre Silva but the player is ineligible to play for them this season.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter are unimpressed with the rumour that they are interested in signing AC Milan striker Andre Silva.

The Telegraph have claimed that Spurs have inquired about the 24-year-old, who is currently on-loan at Frankfurt and holds the same agent as Jose Mourinho.

Given that Silva has played for both Frankfurt and AC Milan this season it makes him ineligible to play for Spurs during this campaign because he has already represented two clubs.

But the Spurs fans aren't impressed with the road the club is seemingly going down in regards to types of strikers being looked at, nor do they think Silva would be a good fit down the line.

Silva has vasts amounts of experience across Europe, with spells in his homeland of Portugal, Spain, Italy and currently Germany.

There's no doubt that the currently injured Harry Kane will remain as Tottenham's number one. But he needs someone pushing him and helping his heaving workload.

Whilst Silva would be able to do a solid job in the Premier League, it has to be questioned whether he is a long-term answer for Spurs and where they want to head under their current boss.

Silva has three goals from 10 matches in German's top-flight this season [transfermarkt] and he also has 15 goals to his name on the international stage.

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to the Silva rumours:

Okay stop it now ffs only put rumours that have some weight to it — adam (@adam_wgl) January 11, 2020

hes terrible — Augustine (@ausnoff) January 10, 2020

What’s the point in being interested in top players if you won’t pay top dollar you won’t get top players even my 11 year old knows this — Tim Crann (@CrannTim) January 10, 2020

probably we will try to loan them again since thats the way levy works — Goktug #levyout #ALCACERSZN (@GoktugTHFC) January 11, 2020

I actually didn't think our transfer strategy could get any worse than under Pochettino but hey here we are — DJ THFC (@danieljohn4) January 10, 2020

Absolute state of our scouting network — Simon (@officialsmoody) January 10, 2020