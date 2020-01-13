Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

'Stop it now': Some Tottenham fans react to links with 15-goal international striker

Amir Mir
Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur gives his team instructions during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January...
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Andre Silva but the player is ineligible to play for them this season.

Andre Silva of Portugal looks on during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Luxembourg and Portugal on November 17, 2019 in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter are unimpressed with the rumour that they are interested in signing AC Milan striker Andre Silva.

The Telegraph have claimed that Spurs have inquired about the 24-year-old, who is currently on-loan at Frankfurt and holds the same agent as Jose Mourinho.  

 

Given that Silva has played for both Frankfurt and AC Milan this season it makes him ineligible to play for Spurs during this campaign because he has already represented two clubs. 

But the Spurs fans aren't impressed with the road the club is seemingly going down in regards to types of strikers being looked at, nor do they think Silva would be a good fit down the line.

Silva has vasts amounts of experience across Europe, with spells in his homeland of Portugal, Spain, Italy and currently Germany.   

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal is shown a yellow card by referee Cesar Ramos during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Uruguay and Portugal at Fisht Stadium on June 30,...

There's no doubt that the currently injured Harry Kane will remain as Tottenham's number one. But he needs someone pushing him and helping his heaving workload. 

Whilst Silva would be able to do a solid job in the Premier League, it has to be questioned whether he is a long-term answer for Spurs and where they want to head under their current boss.

Silva has three goals from 10 matches in German's top-flight this season [transfermarkt] and he also has 15 goals to his name on the international stage. 

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to the Silva rumours:

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch