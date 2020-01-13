Quick links

Rangers now reportedly facing QPR competition for midfielder

Subhankar Mondal
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Queens Park Rangers are reportedly interested in Chelsea-owned midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Earlier this month, Football.London reported of interest in Chelsea-owned midfielder Conor Gallagher from Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers.

It was reported that Rangers are interested in signing Gallagher on loan from Chelsea in the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old midfielder is currently on loan at Charlton Athletic in the Championship in England.

 

Goal.com are now reporting that Queens Park Rangers are interested in securing the services of the teenage midfielder on a loan deal this month.

QPR are currently managed by former Rangers manager Mark Warburton, which makes the competition for the England Under-21 international quite interesting indeed.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Gallagher has made 25 starts and one substitute appearances in the Championship for Charlton so far this season, scoring six goals and providing two assists in the process.

Leaving Charlton Athletic

While joining QPR or Rangers could be tempting for Gallagher, perhaps the teenager should stay at Charlton for the rest of the season.

After all, the midfielder is progressing well at the Addicks and is also playing regular first-team football in a very competitive environment.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

