Steven Gerrard says one Rangers player’s future is in his own hands

Jermain Defoe is on loan at Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers from Bournemouth.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has told The Glasgow Evening Times that he wants to sign Jermain Defoe on a permanent contract in the summer of 2020.

Defoe is on loan at Rangers at the moment, having joined the Gers on an 18-month loan deal from Premier League outfit Bournemouth in January 2019.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United striker is out of contract at the Cherries at the end of the season.

Rangers boss Gerrard has said that he hopes that the 37-year-old stays at Ibrox beyond the summer of 2020.

Gerrard told The Glasgow Evening Times about Defoe: “We want Jermain to stay, he knows exactly what the situation is. It’s in Jermain’s hands.

“We want him to stay and going off what I see I am hopeful something can be done. He appreciates where he is at this stage in his career and he appreciates the size of club he’s at. I think he’s loving it.”

Rangers stay

Defoe is 37 years of age, but the striker is doing well for Rangers at the moment, and one can understand why manager Gerrard wants the Englishman to stay at the Scottish Premiership outfit beyond his loan spell.

According to WhoScored, the former Spurs star has scored 11 goals in 16 Scottish Premiership appearances for the Gers so far this season.

Zak Rudden future

Meanwhile, according to The Scottish Sun, Rangers-owned striker Zak Rudden, 19, will end his loan spell at Plymouth Argyle and will join Partick Thistle on a permanent contract in the January transfer window.