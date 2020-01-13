Steven Gerrard praises 25-year-old's display, responds to rumour he could leave Ibrox

Rangers winger Jordan Jones has been linked with a move away from Ibrox.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has told the Daily Record that there is no offer on the table for winger Jordan Jones – and believes he now has the bit between his teeth.

The Gers agreed a pre-contract deal with Jones a year ago, meaning he had to wait six months to join the club from Kilmarnock.

Jones eventually made a decent start to life with Rangers, turning in some promising displays before the red mist descended on him against Celtic in September.

Jones not only received a straight red card for a rash foul on Moritz Bauer, but also injured himself in the process, keeping him out for three months.

Now back to fitness, Jones is hoping to break back into the Rangers side, despite seeing the Gers splash the cash on Ryan Kent just a day after that Celtic incident.

Jones has subsequently been linked with a move away from Ibrox, with Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Stoke City all claimed to be interested in signing Jones.

The 25-year-old won't want to give up on his Rangers career just yet, and Gerrard has now claimed that there is no offer on the table for the winger right now, despite the speculation.

Jones featured against Lokomotiv Tashkent over the weekend, and Gerrard hailed his display, believing he's now ready to show his real game after a disappointing few months.

“We’re aware of the speculation but we’ve had nothing on the table for Jordan,” said Gerrard. “He’s one of probably six to eight players where there is speculation and a lot of noise around them. He’s a good player but he’s had a frustrating time. He started his Rangers career really strongly and it looked as if he was going to contribute really heavily but then he was missing 12 weeks.”

“We were waiting for the real Jordan to stand up just before the break, but he probably just ran out of time. However, on the evidence of Tashkent he looks like he’s come back with the bit between his teeth and that’s what I want to see. I want to see him trying to force his way into the 11 and he done himself no harm as I thought his performance was really good,” he added.