'How many times': Steve Bruce reacts angrily to question involving Leeds & Forest-linked ace

Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle has been linked with a move back to the Championship, as the likes of Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are seemingly keen on his services.

Steve Bruce reacted in an angry manner and made it clear that Newcastle will not part ways with Dwight Gayle this month amid interest from the likes of Leeds, Nottingham Forest and West Brom.

The Northern Echo previously claimed that Championship trio, Leeds, Forest and Albion are keen on the Newcastle man, who has vasts amounts of experience in the second-tier.

Bruce stated that Gayle was 'excellent' during Newcastle's draw against Wolves - he left the pitch injured - and then made it clear that the player linked with the likes of Leeds will be staying put.

Given the injuries that the Magpies have suffered, it is understandable why Bruce would've been annoyed with the speculation surrounding Gayle.

"How many times?" said Bruce, as quoted by The Chronicle. "I just said to the press yesterday. I’ve been asked this question time and time again. Why am I going to let him go on loan? And to where?

"I’ve waited for him for two and a half months because he’s been injured, then the team has done OK so he’s found it a struggle to get in.

“I’ve started him twice in the last four or five games! He was excellent today. He’s not going anywhere, it’s quite simple."

Newcastle's injury list has been pretty dreadful during the festive period so that in itself rules out any possible move for Gayle. Plus, he himself could now be on the sidelines for some while.

Gayle was on-loan at West Brom last season where he helped the Baggies to the play-off semi-final before their defeat to bitter rivals Aston Villa.

For the likes of Leeds, Forest and Albion, they are well aware whilst a player like Gayle is out of reach if they can get their business right this month then it could be crucial in them going up.