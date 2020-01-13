SkySports pundit thinks 27-year-old may have to settle for Everton

Wilfried Zaha is an important player for Crystal Palace.

Paul Merson has suggested in The Daily Star that the only big club in England Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha can hope to join are Everton.

The former Arsenal star, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, does not believe that Liverpool or Manchester City need the former Manchester United winger.

Merson has also explained why the Ivory Coast international will not end up at Arsenal, United, Chelsea or Tottenham, and believes that the best he can hope for now in England are Everton.

Merson wrote in The Daily Star: “Liverpool and Manchester City don’t need him. Manchester United wouldn’t take him back after last time, and I doubt if Jose Mourinho would want him at Tottenham.

“Arsenal? That ship has sailed. And Chelsea are well-stocked for wingers. I don’t see why they need him when they have all these young players coming through with much greater potential.

“That’s the top six out, so where is he going to go? The best he can hope for in this country is an Everton. But they’re nowhere near the Champions League so is that good enough for him?”

Wilfried Zaha to Everton?

Zaha is one of the best wingers in the Premier League, but the former United man is now 27 years of age.

A move to clubs such as Liverpool or City do not appear feasible now, but a switch to Everton could happen.

After all, the Toffees have a new manager in charge in Carlo Ancelotti, and the Merseyside outfit do need better attacking players, especially with Theo Walcott not being great for the Merseyside outfit.