Sky Sports pundit thinks reported Tottenham target wouldn't be interested in leaving

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Southampton's Danny Ings this month.

Phil Thompson has claimed that there wouldn't be 'anything' that will interest reported Tottenham target Danny Ings in making a switch during the January transfer window.

The Daily Star have claimed that Spurs are keen to add the in-form Southampton man to their ranks this month following the long-term injury to their main man, Harry Kane.

Despite Southampton's struggles this season, Ings has been in devastating form and he produced the goods once again over the weekend when he netted the winner against Champions League-chasers Leicester City.

Speaking to Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports (11/01/20 at 2:45 pm), following a number of injury-hit seasons, Thompson thinks that Ings is now in a happy place and wouldn't want to move despite the internet.

"Even at Liverpool, one of the things I liked about Danny Ings, of course, his workmates which sets him apart from a lot of strikers, but it's his intelligence, with his runs and his movement. He is always on the move," Thompson told Soccer Saturday.

"With his two bad injuries, we [Liverpool] never really got that - but he has just been absolutely incredible [this season]. I don't think there would be anything to interest him, at the moment. There will be people [keen on Ings], not from just this country.

"You have a look and see who are the top goalscorers in the league. You see Ings, you check and you know his good character. You know how he works hard for the team. And you know he can score goals. And I think he would be on the radar. But I think he is enjoying what is happening with him back at Southampton."

Ings would be near-perfect addition for Spurs because he is an experienced Premier League striker, played on the big stage before when he was at Liverpool and he's in red-hot form.

But from Spurs' perspective, whilst he would be a great addition for them, as soon as Harry Kane gets back onto the pitch then Ings would find himself on the bench, so that wouldn't be ideal for him.

Therefore, it wouldn't be any real surprise if Ings were to reject any moves away from St Mary's, and whilst they have picked up a number of strong results recently, the South Coast club simply cannot afford to lose him.