Sky Sports pundit praises 'incredibly frightening' attacker linked with Liverpool

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Sky Sports pundit Matt Le Tissier has raved about the ''incredibly frightening' Wolves winger Adama Traore, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

To try and emphasise how much Traore has improved, Le Tissier stated that at the start of the season he wouldn't have envisaged Nuno Espirito Santo coming out and issuing a 'hands-off' warning to potential suitors such as Liverpool.

90Min have previously claimed that the current Premier League leaders, Liverpool, are keen on signing Wolves' £70 million-rated powerhouse.

Speaking to Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports (11/01/20 at 2:50 pm), Le Tissier was asked about Traore's improvements and how far he has come for his manager to now warn clubs not to try and approach them for his services.

"I have no doubt about that [he is the most improved player in the Premier League]," Le Tissier told Sky Sports. "We always knew this guy had some attributes which were scary for teams. But we also knew that the final product was never quite there. And this season he seems to have improved immensely in that situation.

"For the manager to come out now and say 'hands-off him he's ours' [in regards to speculation]. That is something you wouldn't have envisaged at the start of the season. He has been incredibly frightening. The game against Manchester City was the high point of his season without a shadow of a doubt.

"That's exactly right [he scares the pants out of everyone]. Sometimes there is more to a player than just the statistics behind him. You have to see the effect he has on teams and he, just by his presence, he makes teams defend. Defenders would defend differently against him than they would against a player that doesn't have that blistering speed."

When Traore first arrived in the Premier League as a teenager he received the harsh reality of what it was like in England's top-flight because he was relegated with Aston Villa.

Spells, both in the Premier League and the Championship, followed the Spanish speedster with Middlesbrough, as working alongside Tony Pulis helped him get his career back on track before Nuno and Wolves took over.

During this campaign, he has taken his game to another level, and as he showcased both home and away against Manchester City, and in Europe, he can now prove his worth against the best of the best.