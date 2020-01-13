Watford fans react to rumours linking them to Ignacio Pussetto

Is the Argentine really what Watford need at the moment?

According to a report from Di Marzio, Watford are close to completing the signing of Udinese's Argentine winger Ignacio Pussetto in the next few days.

The 24-year-old currently plays for Udinese in the Serie A where has struggled for game time this season.

The idea of him getting improved game time at Watford is highly unlikely considering that they have enough wingers already.

Pussetto is by no means an improvement to what Watford have at the moment but he is a versatile option.

The Argentine is capable of playing anywhere across the front line as well as in a deeper role on the flanks to help out the defence.

Nigel Pearson has turned Watford's season around since his appointment. The Hornets are unbeaten in their last five games, winning four of them which has lifted them out of the relegation zone for the first time since the early weeks of the season.

The Watford boss, however, is unlikely to have been the reason why the club are close to completing a deal for Pussetto.

Udinese and Watford share their owners and a number of players have made the switch from Italy to England over the years.

A few Watford fans are unsure if footballing reasons are behind the move while a few others are in favour of the 24-year-old joining the club. Here are a few Hornets fans reacting to the rumours:

Don’t need a winger do we — Neil (@Neil_Last93) January 12, 2020

Probably will balance out udineses books financially on paper but doesn't really matter anyway as it's the same owners — Alf (@EmphaticEustace) January 12, 2020

Shuffling funds......we don't need a winger. — Pat (@Pat1975Watty) January 12, 2020

Saw him playing on TV other day. Ran the show — Andy Saunders (@andysandra333) January 12, 2020

Good move. Will add competition — ES Hornet (@StevenV67) January 12, 2020

Ignacio Pussetto has played LB, RB, LWB, RWB, CM, RW, LW and CF for Udinese this season. Never disappointed with adding versatility in January. #WatfordFC #WFC — Watford Analytics (@JordanWiemer) January 12, 2020

Pussetto is almost definitely a long term Pereyra replacement + especially as we’re ‘paying’ £15m for him. Clever planning - like it Watford — Luke (@LKenz) January 12, 2020