Quick links

Watford

Premier League

Watford fans react to rumours linking them to Ignacio Pussetto

Shamanth Jayaram
Udinese's Argentinian forward Ignacio Pussetto celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Udinese on December 15, 2019 at the Juventus Allianz stadium...
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
Shamanth Jayaram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Is the Argentine really what Watford need at the moment?

Ignacio Pussetto of Udinese Calcio controls the ball during the pre-season friendly match between Udinese Calcio and Borussia Dortmund at Cashpoint Arena on July 27, 2019 in Altach,...

According to a report from Di Marzio, Watford are close to completing the signing of Udinese's Argentine winger Ignacio Pussetto in the next few days.

The 24-year-old currently plays for Udinese in the Serie A where has struggled for game time this season.

The idea of him getting improved game time at Watford is highly unlikely considering that they have enough wingers already. 

Pussetto is by no means an improvement to what Watford have at the moment but he is a versatile option.

The Argentine is capable of playing anywhere across the front line as well as in a deeper role on the flanks to help out the defence. 

 

Nigel Pearson has turned Watford's season around since his appointment. The Hornets are unbeaten in their last five games, winning four of them which has lifted them out of the relegation zone for the first time since the early weeks of the season. 

The Watford boss, however, is unlikely to have been the reason why the club are close to completing a deal for Pussetto.

Udinese and Watford share their owners and a number of players have made the switch from Italy to England over the years. 

Watford fans display a banner with an image of owner Gino Pozzo during the Barclays Premier League match between Watford and Sunderland at Vicarage Road on May 15, 2016 in Watford, England.

A few Watford fans are unsure if footballing reasons are behind the move while a few others are in favour of the 24-year-old joining the club. Here are a few Hornets fans reacting to the rumours:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ignacio Pussetto of Udinese during the Serie A match between AS Roma and Udinese at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy on 13 April 2019.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch