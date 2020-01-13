Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Liverpool's Andy Robertson is not worried about setting records

Shamanth Jayaram
(L-R) Divock Origi, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, James Milner, Joseph Gomez, Georginio Wijnaldum, Adrian, Adam Lallana, Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino pose with the Club...
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
Liverpool's Scottish full-back is wary about what happened in the Premier League last season.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Andy Robertson of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 11, 2020...

Liverpool star Andy Robertson spoke to the club's official website about the records his side can set by the end of this season.

The Reds are almost guaranteed to win the league after an incredible campaign so far. Liverpool are unbeaten in the league and have the chance to match or better what Arsene Wenger's Arsenal did back in the 2003/04 Premier League season. 

 

The Reds are also in contention of accumulating the highest number of points in a league season which just shows how good they have been this term. However, Andy Robertson isn't willing to get ahead of himself as he claims that these records mean nothing unless Liverpool lift the league title. 

He said: "For us, they are irrelevant. Yes, if we break records on the way, fine, great, but we will look at that [only] if we get a trophy. Because last season we broke records in terms of clean sheets and ended up empty-handed in the Premier League. Records don’t mean anything unless they get you the end goal, hopefully, this season it will [come].”

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT)Andy Robertson of Liverpool of Liverpool and Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool at the end of the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and...

The win against Tottenham on Saturday took Liverpool's points tally to 61 which broke the record for the highest total by any team in Europe's top five leagues after 21 games. The Reds are also unbeaten in their last 38 league games which is equivalent to a whole season. 

However, they will be termed 'Invincibles' only if they go the entire season unbeaten and it will be difficult to find someone who would bet against that at this moment. 

As much as Robertson, Klopp and the rest of the Liverpool squad play down their chances of setting records, each one of them will want to do it this season. Winning the league is undoubtedly their top priority but the added bonus of going down in history with a few records should act as motivation for them to go and achieve it. 

Roberto Firmino of Liverpool (hidden) celebrates with teammates Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez and Naby Keita of Liverpool after scoring their teams second goal during the...

 

