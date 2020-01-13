Garth Crooks compares Bernard to Everton legend Colin Harvey

Bernard was Everton's best player against Brighton on Saturday.

Garth Crooks wrote on his column on BBC about Everton star Bernard and how he reminded him of legendary Toffee, Colin Harvey.

Everton returned to winning ways against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday after consecutive losses to Manchester City and Liverpool in their last two games.

Carlo Ancelotti brought Brazilian winger Bernard back into the starting lineup and the decision proved to be brilliant. The former Shakhtar Donetsk man was outstanding on the left-flank for the Toffees and was deservedly named as the man of the match.

The victory pushed Everton to 11th place in the league, level on points with Arsenal and just three behind seventh-place. Everton fans will hope that Bernard will build on his good performances and if the Brazilian reminds them of a certain legend that Garth Crooks was reminded of, they will be more than just happy.

"This lad was only on the pitch for 72 minutes but the impact he made on Everton against a resilient Brighton side was clear. Bernard buzzed around Goodison Park like the legendary Colin Harvey used to - and he had to do it without players of the calibre of Alan Ball or Howard Kendall supporting him. That's the problem for new manager Carlo Ancelotti - Everton lack quality in midfield, Bernard apart," Crooks said.

Harvey, a former player and manager at Goodison Park, is an absolute legend of the club. For Bernard to be compared to a man of that stature is incredible praise but he desperately needs the support of his teammates to help Everton reach their ambitions.

Gylfi Sigurdsson hasn't looked anywhere near his old self this season which has played a huge part in Everton's problems. Andre Gomes' injury hasn't helped their cause either but with the transfer window now open, Ancelotti should look to bring in a midfielder.

Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Bernard aren't quite the holy trinity but they have been brilliant recently. Bringing in a productive midfielder and a solid defender could help change the Toffees' season and both Brands and Ancelotti should get it done.