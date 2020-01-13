'Sick of this club': Some Arsenal fans react after hearing who Arteta reportedly wants to sign

Arsenal are said to be interested in Watford centre-back Christian Kabasele.

Arsenal fans do not appear at all keen on the idea that they could sign Christian Kabasele from Watford.

Foot Mercato claim that Arsenal want Kabasele, who they feel could improve the quality of their defence.

Kabasele has just 18 months remaining on his deal at Watford, which means he could be available for a cut price deal this month.

However, Arsenal supporters do not feel that Kabasele is the standard of player they need to bring in if they are to tighten up their defence.

This is why teams like City and Liverpool are successful and Arsenal and Man Utd aren't. — INVINCEARSENAL (@INVINCEARSENAL) January 11, 2020

Ewww — Lloyd (@winfieldlloyd) January 11, 2020

Wow. Kabasele of all defenders in the Priemer league — Aisha (@AishaSharu) January 11, 2020

He is awful — Tom Pedi (@GmaBrough) January 11, 2020

I’m just sick of this club we need Soumare and Upamecano for God sake @Arsenal wake up — AUBAMEYANG (@paularsenal6) January 11, 2020

No thanks. Average player — Arjit Jere (@jray_ak1) January 12, 2020

Arsenal have struggled at the back this term, with question marks existing over all of their options in defence right now.

Calum Chambers is out with injury, Rob Holding is only just coming back from a long-term absence and Sokratis, David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi have all proven error prone.

Kabasele, meanwhile, has been part of a Watford side who have improved significantly in recent weeks.

The Hornets looked doomed but since the arrival of Nigel Pearson they have started to climb away from trouble and are now out of the relegation zone.