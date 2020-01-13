Quick links

'Sick of this club': Some Arsenal fans react after hearing who Arteta reportedly wants to sign

Christian Kabasele of Watford leaves the pitch after being sent off during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Vicarage Road on January 01, 2020 in...
Arsenal are said to be interested in Watford centre-back Christian Kabasele.

Christian Kabasele of Watford looks dejected during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Watford FC at Anfield on December 14, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Arsenal fans do not appear at all keen on the idea that they could sign Christian Kabasele from Watford.

Foot Mercato claim that Arsenal want Kabasele, who they feel could improve the quality of their defence.

 

Kabasele has just 18 months remaining on his deal at Watford, which means he could be available for a cut price deal this month.

However, Arsenal supporters do not feel that Kabasele is the standard of player they need to bring in if they are to tighten up their defence.

Arsenal have struggled at the back this term, with question marks existing over all of their options in defence right now.

Calum Chambers is out with injury, Rob Holding is only just coming back from a long-term absence and Sokratis, David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi have all proven error prone.

Kabasele, meanwhile, has been part of a Watford side who have improved significantly in recent weeks.

The Hornets looked doomed but since the arrival of Nigel Pearson they have started to climb away from trouble and are now out of the relegation zone.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

