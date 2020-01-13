Quick links

Sheffield United take a look at Dutch free agent, he plays for Blades U23s today

General view of a corner flag prior to the Premier League match between Sheffield United and West Ham United at Bramall Lane on January 10, 2020 in Sheffield, United Kingdom.
Sheffield United are taking a look at yet another trialist, it seems.

Sheffield United have taken the Dutch defender Noah van Geenen on trial, it would appear.

United included a mystery player in their Under-23 side which is due to face Burnley on Monday afternoon.

And he was later revealed to be Van Geenen, as per the official teamsheet (which was shared by Phil Rose on Twitter).

Van Geenen is currently without a club after leaving Sparta Rotterdam last summer and prior spells at ADO Den Haag, AFC Amsterdam and Ajax.

Predominantly a centre-half, the 20-year-old can also play at right full-back, according to Transfermarkt.

 

And those are two positions in which Sheffield United are thought to be looking to strengthen this month.

United allowed Richard Stearman to leave for Huddersfield Town at the weekend and have since been linked with Luke Woolfenden of Ipswich Town - both of whom share Van Geenen's versatility.

Richard Stearman of Sheffield United celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane...

The Blades have already handed permanent contracts to four development squad trialists - Connor Leak-Blunt (Leeds United), Kamarl Grant (Kinetic Academy), Tashae Andall-Gibbons and Iliman Ndiaye (both Rising Ballers Academy) - this season alone.

Sheffield United fans - where do your side need to strengthen this month?

