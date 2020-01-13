Reports: Leeds confident of signing Premier League winger despite new twist, club will sell

Leeds United are reportedly still confident of signing Ian Carlo Poveda.

According to Leeds Live, Leeds United remain confident of signing Ian Carlo Poveda despite his trip to Italy over the weekend.

Tuttosport in Italy claim that Manchester City winger Poveda spent the weekend with Torino, watching their 1-0 win over Bologna on Sunday.

Torino are fighting for Poveda's signature, but it's now believed that Leeds remain confident of securing the youngster in this month's transfer window.

Additionally, the Manchester Evening News report that City are prepared to let Poveda leave this month, or just let his contract expire at the end of the season.

Poveda has just six months left on his deal, meaning Leeds are hoping to secure his services in a bargain deal, with Torino's involvement seemingly not deterring them.

Poveda, 19, spent time with Chelsea, Arsenal and Barcelona before impressing at Brentford, with City pouncing to sign him in the summer of 2016 for an undisclosed fee.

The England Under-20 international hasn't been able to establish himself at City, making just one first-team appearance for the club, and it seems clear that his time with the club is coming to an end.

A tricky left-footed winger with a nice turn of pace, Poveda could be a real talent for the future, and may be able to take Jack Clarke's spot in the Leeds setup – if they can fend off Torino.