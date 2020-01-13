Report: Winger wants Leeds United move, club are not convinced

Leeds United have been linked to Emre Mor.

Turkish winger Emre Mor wants a move to Leeds United, according to Turkish outlet Haberler.

Mor was linked to both Leeds and Brentford last week Turkish outlet Fotospor reported.

Mor is at Celta Vigo and has been on loan at Galatasaray.

Haberler report Mor is keen on a move to Leeds, but the Whites are not so convinced.

The talented winger has been used mostly as a substitute while on loan.

Mor, 22, has struggled to hit the heights once expected of him after his big move to Borussia Dortmund ended in disappointment.

It sounds like Leeds are not prioritising a move, although this is one to keep an eye on heading into the second half of January.

Mor is a player with a lot of upside, but adjusting to Marcelo Bielsa's tactics and work ethic mid-season is a tough ask for any player, let alone one with a very inconsistent record.

His reported desire to join Leeds gives this one a chance, but Leeds' priority is to sign a striker.