Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Report: Winger wants Leeds United move, club are not convinced

Dan Coombs
Emre Mor of Dortmund controls the ball during a training session at the BVB Training center on August 22, 2017 in Dortmund, Germany.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United have been linked to Emre Mor.

Emre Mor of Dortmund controls the ball during a training session at the BVB Training center on August 22, 2017 in Dortmund, Germany.

Turkish winger Emre Mor wants a move to Leeds United, according to Turkish outlet Haberler.

Mor was linked to both Leeds and Brentford last week Turkish outlet Fotospor reported.

 

Mor is at Celta Vigo and has been on loan at Galatasaray.

Haberler report Mor is keen on a move to Leeds, but the Whites are not so convinced.

The talented winger has been used mostly as a substitute while on loan.

Emre Mor of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring a goal during the preseason friendly match between Urawa Red Diamonds and Borussia Dortmund at Saitama Stadium on July 15, 2017 in...

Mor, 22, has struggled to hit the heights once expected of him after his big move to Borussia Dortmund ended in disappointment.

It sounds like Leeds are not prioritising a move, although this is one to keep an eye on heading into the second half of January.

Mor is a player with a lot of upside, but adjusting to Marcelo Bielsa's tactics and work ethic mid-season is a tough ask for any player, let alone one with a very inconsistent record.

His reported desire to join Leeds gives this one a chance, but Leeds' priority is to sign a striker.

Celta Vigo's Turkish forward Emre Mor gestures during the Spanish league football match between Celta de Vigo and Valencia at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, on April 21, 2018. (Photo by...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch