Report: Tottenham bound star refused to speak to West Ham officials

Galatasaray's Moroccan midfielder Belhanda (L) vies for the ball with Benfica's midfielder Gedson Fernandes (C) during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg football match between...
West Ham are set to miss out on Gedson Fernandes.

West Ham are set to miss out on Gedson Fernandes, The Times report.

Tottenham have an agreement with Benfica to sign the midfielder on loan, despite the Hammers interest.

The Times reports the Hammers had an unsuccessful delegation try and convince Fernandes to sign. They did not even get that far.

The report states: "Fernandes declined to talk to representatives of the East London club who travelled to Lisbon last week."

Now seeing Fernandes head to Spurs is even worse for West Ham.

But once Tottenham registered their interest, it was always an uphill climb for West Ham.

Fernandes is represented by agent Jorge Mendes, who also has Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho on his books.

The only positive for West Ham here is that there is still plenty of time left in the January transfer window to find an alternative.

Gedson Fernandes of SL Benfica in action during the Liga NOS match between SL Benfica and Rio Ave FC at Estadio da Luz on November 2, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

