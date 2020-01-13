Report: Tottenham bound star refused to speak to West Ham officials

West Ham are set to miss out on Gedson Fernandes.

Tottenham have an agreement with Benfica to sign the midfielder on loan, despite the Hammers interest.

The Times reports the Hammers had an unsuccessful delegation try and convince Fernandes to sign. They did not even get that far.

The report states: "Fernandes declined to talk to representatives of the East London club who travelled to Lisbon last week."

Now seeing Fernandes head to Spurs is even worse for West Ham.

But once Tottenham registered their interest, it was always an uphill climb for West Ham.

Fernandes is represented by agent Jorge Mendes, who also has Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho on his books.

The only positive for West Ham here is that there is still plenty of time left in the January transfer window to find an alternative.