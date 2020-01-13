Report: Trabzonspor interested in Crystal Palace's Mamadou Sakho

Could the Frenchman leave the Eagles by the end of this month?

According to a report from Fanatik, Turkish side Trabzonspor are considering the possibility of signing Crystal Palace ace Mamadou Sakho in this month's transfer window.

The former Liverpool defender has had a torrid time this season. Sakho has only played eight games so far in the league. Injuries and suspension have played a huge part in his problems this term but his position was always under threat after Gary Cahill's arrival in the summer.

Roy Hodgson seems to have found his best centre-back pairing in James Tomkins and the former Chelsea man. The Eagles have conceded just 21 goals in the Premier League this season, a record only bettered by Liverpool, Leicester City and Sheffield United.

Losing Sakho wouldn't be that big a miss for Palace considering how well they have done without him available for most parts of this season. However, the Eagles will struggle to get anywhere near the fee that they paid for him back in the summer of 2017.

Palace forked out £26 million for the French international and there is no way that they will recoup that considering his age, injury problems and the fact that he has just 18 months left on his current contract.

Trabzonspor, who are looking to strengthen their defence this month, are yet to get their manager's approval to begin negotiations for Sakho. If Hüseyin Çimşir does give the green light, a deal is a serious possibility this month considering that Hodgson will still have four senior central defenders besides Sakho at his disposal.